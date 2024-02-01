Nollywood actor Yul Edochie stunned many with his spiritual reflections on the tragic passing of his first son, Kambilichukwu

Following his ministerial calling, Yul claimed he had a divine conversation where he found solace with God during the grieving moment

Yul mentioned that God gave him insight and reasons into the purpose behind his son's untimely demise

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has taken his online ministry to another level following his recent discussion on his late son Kambilichukwu.

The filmmaker made fresh claims around the sudden death of his first son.

In a recent video, he claimed that God spoke to him during his time of grief and assured him of His eternal love.

Speaking further, Yul asserted that God had promised him that he would understand in due time as he was preparing him for a voyage ahead. He went on to say that God told him that he should always worship Him and that it was good to cry.

"I was in my room all alone in my house in Lagos. I was all alone. I was heartbroken and shattered. This happened a few days after I lost my son. I was knocked out, just in my room, and I couldn't understand why it happened.

"God spoke to me; he said a couple of things to me. The first thing he said was that I shouldn't think He doesn't love me. I love you, and I have always loved you, and I will always love you, but I have my reasons for letting this happen.

"He said I wouldn't understand why this is happening now, at this point in your life, but in time to come, you will understand.

"Then He said again that I need the pain, and he is taking me somewhere on a journey, and because of that journey, I need the pain, and the pain I was passing through is part of the process."

Reactions trail Yul Edochie's video on late son

"Chai seriously this guys dey kolo. Juddy why? Why you do this man like this@ I weep for Yul."

"The Edochie family neglecting this guy is not good…. They need to tie this guy up and take him in for mental evaluation… this guy really needs help. Enough of the laughing and stuff… this guy really needs help."

"I think this man is trying to get May's attention, he wants her to react in a particular way."

"When you finish using your late son death for your content we need you to also tell us about Judy 3 children and her two ex husband."

"U re using ur son to chase clout! Wow."

Yul Edochie brags about Pete Edochie endorsing his online ministry

The actor thanked his dad, Pete Edochie, for accepting his online ministry.

On Sunday, January 28th, the up-and-coming preacher had his first internet service and shared the story of how God called him. Before then, many believed he was only trying to gain popularity.

Yul came forward to tell netizens that his father, the veteran movie star Pete, was impressed by his decision and rolled out a couple of bible verses he could use for his next service.

