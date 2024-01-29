Nelson Nwamara, a realtor and businessman, has described in detail to Legit.ng his encounter in Yul Edochie's first church service

He said Yul preached on love, forgiveness and humanity and also condemned killings and kidnappings for money

An impressed Nelson has made an offer which aims to support the Nollywood actor's ministry as he looks forward to the next service

Amid criticism and mockery from different sections of social media, Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has hit the ground running with his first church service on YouTube.

Co-founder of Homland Group, Nelson Nwamara has shared his experience after he joined Yul's church service.

Nelson Nwamara said he was quite impressed by Yul Edochie's preaching. Photo Credit: Nelson Nwamara, Instagram/@yuledochie

Nelson was impressed by Yul's preaching

In a Facebook post on Sunday, January 28, Nelson notified netizens he was in Yul's online service, adding that 'anointing was flying everywhere'.

At the time of this report, Yul's True Salvation Ministry's first service clip amassed over 49k views on YouTube.

"Guys I am in church oh. Anointing is flying everywhere. Thank you Pastor Yul. I am now a full member of True Salvation Ministry. Hallelujah somebody," Nelson wrote on Facebook.

When contacted about his experience, Nelson told Legit.ng he was impressed by the actor's teachings on various virtues and matters. In his words:

"When I heard about Yul Edochie going into ministry I was fascinated.

"I rushed to subscribe to his YouTube channel so I don't miss out.

"I have also written severally on my fb timeline and his comments that he drops his account because I want to be the first to pay tithe and offering in his church. I also said I will also worship in his church if he opens a physical church.

"So today (Sunday) I joined his first service on YouTube. I paid serious attention to his preaching on Love. His topic today was on love, forgiveness and humanity. He condemned the act of killing and kidnapping for money."

Other important things Yul spoke about

While vowing to be the first person to pay tithe and offering into Yul's church, Nelson added that he advised them not to judge people.

"He reminded us not to judge others as God has not judged us. He also encouraged us not to feel bad when people hate us and insult us, warning that those accusing us are also guilty in different ways.

"He said we shouldn't be afraid of what people say about us. And also we shouldn't mind if our family and friends are not on our sides."

Nelson looked forward to joining the service next Sunday.

People react to Yul Edochie's new church ministry

Ubakamma Stanley said:

"Guys you need to listen to his preaching."

Chizzybeaut Chiedozi said:

"You get money for Data. I can't waste my data for such nonsense."

Doncharles Nwadike said:

"And 1.1k people are watching this.

"Yul knows how to get people’s attention, I am learning from his strategies."

Melody Ebyspecial said:

"Don't know why some men don't have some sanity and fear of God.

"After scattering his marriage with his own hands, he now want to preach Christ.

"God can never be mocked by any mortal."

David Jonathan said:

"We just dismissed 2 minutes ago, take home message is that our journey in life are all different. So no gree 4 anybody."

Yul Edochie holds first church service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie had held his first church service online.

In a video he shared via his YouTube page, the controversial actor once again shared how God had called him into ministry.

Yul shared how different people at some points told him he had a call to serve God in ministry. During his church service, the Nollywood actor shared how he told God he needed a physical church and large congregation to commence his ministry.

