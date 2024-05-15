A video of a mother receiving her certificate in school with her nine-month-old child has melted hearts

In the video, the mother expressed her pride in herself for her determination to succeed against all odds

Social media users rushed to the comments section to applaud the beautiful mother over her amazing feat

A mother of a nine-month-old child was so full of joy as she graduated from the university.

A captivating video showed her walking majestically to the stage with her baby to collect her certificate.

Graduating mum climbs stage with 9-month-old baby Photo credit: Michelle Amore/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum praises herself on graduation day

The proud mother identified as Michelle Amore on TikTok showered accolades on herself for her hardwork and dedication to her studies despite being a mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She further extended the praises to other hardworking mothers who have chosen never to relent or give up on their dreams.

"Graduating a top law school with my 9 month old. Shout out to all mamas doing the damm thing in our own unique ways. Happy mother's day."

Reactions as lady celebrates herself as she graduates

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to applaud the determined mother.

@Gizelle M said:

"Girl boss, lawyer, mom, and wife!!!Congratulations."

@Perfection Ug reacted:

"Me looking at your heels and wondering how confidently you are walking in them with a baby in your arms. Go mama."

@Janice | Lifestyle Creator commented:

"Been here since the weeding. Saw the work you put into law school. Saw the pregnancy journey and food prep, saw baby arrival. Just wow! Congratulations Michelle, I’m inspired."

@Ronelle said:

"The heels you walked in while carrying him!! also I love the dress you chose."

@Nickesha Grace reacted:

"Congrats Michelle girl Happy Mother's Day you are a phenomenal mom hats off to you."

@Twapalwa added:

"Congratulations and Happy Mother’s Day to you. When you have a faithful God who brings faithful support into your life, anything is possible."

Watch the video below:

Mum excited as daughter graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman celebrated her daughter signing out of Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU) with a lovely gesture.

As the fresh graduate returned home and got out of her car, the excited woman laid her wrappers on the ground and commanded her to walk on them.

Source: Legit.ng