More videos from Yul Edochie's first online church service have emerged online as he explains why God chose him

The Nollywood actor explained that God need tough people like him to preach the gospel to people

Yul Edochie further stated that he fears no one as he described himself as a stubborn person with 'coconut head'

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has refused to let the criticisms trailing his new online church on social media get to him.

Legit.ng recently reported that popular writer Solomon Buchi berated the actor while calling for a mental checkup on his behalf.

However, it appeared Yul was ready for his many critics as he had sent a message to time in a video from his first church service.

Yul Edochie speaks on why God chose him

In a trending video, the Nollywood actor and politician asserted that God was the one who chose him to become a minister.

Explaining further, he stressed that he was selected because he was a stubborn person.

Yul, who has been repeatedly crisis over his marital crisis with his estranged wife, May, said he doesn’t fear anyone and he has a 'coconut head.'

“I no dey fear anybody I am a coconut Head Pastor, God choose me to go out there and tell people about Him, God loves calling stubborn people like me to serve him” he said.

He also told people criticising him over his personal lifestyle to mind their business.

"Is it your business how Yul is living your life?" he queried.

Watch a video of Yul Edochie speaking about his calling below:

People react to Yul Edochie's video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

mma_closette:

"This is not the man we used to know!!! This is so heartbroken."

sbn_michael:

"Shame go just dey catch this man children."

oraka_grace_avwerosuoghene:

"Una nor sure say those he part wey he dy act for movie don dy affect am ??"

tonyartworks:

"Bro you’re not stubborn you simply lack wisdom. I pray for the spirit of wisdom upon you in Jesus name amen."

sugardestiny_official:

"Look at where Yul frustration landed him… God please have mercy on him!"

Nina slams Yul Edochie

Legit.ng recently reported that BBNaija star Nina Ivy Miller also reacted to Yul Edochie's decision to start a church.

In a post, Nina said God didn't call Edochie. According to her, the actor was the one who called God.

She further claimed the actor was battling with a mid-life crisis.

