Entrepreneur and former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate Leo DaSilva has revealed that his most expensive fashion accessory is his gold chain which is worth N1m.

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also shared that he was born with dreads but his father had to cut it at a later part of his life. He further spoke about his love for personal hygiene, among other issues.

I'm not a flashy person - Leo admits

The reality star, who participated in the 2018 edition of the show, said that though he loves to look good, he doesn't like flashy things. He said:

"I am not a flashy person but I used to have a gold chain that cost me N1m. I barely wear jewellries now. Maybe my most expensive item would be by wristwatch. I am not too sure how much it costs now."

He also spoke on how he likes to dress and his love for traditional attires.

"Though people wear suits most times to work in Nigeria, I wear more of senator attires. I feel wearing suits on Mondays to Fridays, and traditional attires only on Fridays limit our culture. Reverse should be the case. I wear suits usually on Fridays, and I wear trad attires from Mondays to Thursday, just to show my culture a lot more. If I am abroad, I may switch it more."

Leo lays emphasis on smelling nice

He said that some people do not pay attention to their hygiene, and it spurred him to always remind them.

"I live in Lagos and there is always a personal story. Lagos can be a bit crowded and a lot of times some people are not paying attention to their hygiene. That is just my story behind it. I used to go to the gym a lot. I used to encounter body odour a lot. There are some people who do not watch their gym wears. However, I don't go to the gym anymore because I bought equipment at home."

I was born with dreads - Leo reveals

The reality star posted a picture of himself on long hair, and he explained the inspiration behind it, adding that it wasn't his real look. He said:

"It was just a generated image. Sometimes I just like to look at those things because I was born with natural dreads but my dad ensured that it was cut off. When opportunity came for me to generate how I would look if I kept my dreads, I did it. God does not make mistake."

Speaking on if he minds adorning long hair, he said:

"I actually did when I was in the university. I just knew that I don't have the time and dedication to maintain it. That's why I can't do it. If I was a retired billionaire like Jay Z, I can definitely keep long hair for the fun of it."

As a former BBNaija housemate, he spoke on how he has been able to distinguish himself over the years as an entrepreneur. He said:

"I would say I have always been levelheaded. I think my upbringing made me understand that I need to focus on what is important in life. Every single time, I am looking at how to compete globally. One cannot compete globally if one is not level headed. I do business in the United Kingdom and by the end of March, I want to have a branch in the United States. This is what my level headedness has brought me to."

