Nollywood actor Yul Edochie stunned many online as he expressed his admiration for his father, Pete Edochie, following his new venture

The up-and-coming preacher revealed that his seasoned father not only attended but also enjoyed his inaugural service, stirring heated takes online

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has thanked his dad, Pete Edochie, for accepting his online ministry.

Two weeks ago, the actor buzzed the internet with his plans to start an online Youtube worship session.

On Sunday, January 28th, the up-and-coming preacher had his first internet service and shared the story of how God called him. Before then, many believed he was only trying to gain popularity.

Yul came forward to tell netizens that his father, the veteran movie star Pete, was impressed by his decision and rolled out a couple of bible verses he could use for his next service.

Sharing a video from one of their family moments, he wrote:

"So yesterday, my father called me and congratulated me for successfully holding my first live programme as a minister of God.

"He said he watched it and he loved it. He then gave me some bible verses to read and talk about in my program. What more can I ask for from a father? Thank you for the support, Dad. Chief Pete Edochie. @peteedochie. The Lion of Africa. May God keep you for many more years. (120yrs and above).

"And continue to grant your heart's desires. Joy, peace, happiness, wealth, and fulfilment shall be yours forever. Amen."

Netizens react to Yul Edochie's post

justiceleague_:

"VALIDATION, VALIDATION!! Always want to be praised."

rilno_official:

"Na lie him no call u.. Diz na old video."

justiceleague_truth:

"VALIDATION, VALIDATION!! Always want to be praised. Why do some people always chant about their goodness? Such sort of talk nurtures their ego, they are not self confidant and brag about their goodness. Those who are good will never talk much about it."

sweetfayy:

"You go share old video tire."

silkyemeraldservices:

"You too dey lie gosh."

Solomon Buchi slams Yul Edochie for starting church ministry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Solomon Buchi had reacted to Yul Edochie's online church ministry.

In a lengthy message, Solomon knocked the actor for making a caricature of the Christian faith, especially as his lifestyle conflicted with his preachings.

He stressed that Yul was supposed to be focused on seeking forgiveness for involving himself in adultery and polygamy.

