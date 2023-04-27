Nollywood star Yul Edochie has broken his silence for the first time after the passing of his first son, Kambilichukwu Edochie

The bereaved actor, who had earlier deleted all posts on his verified Instagram account, recently expressed his sorrow at the death of his 16-year-old son

Sharing video slides of his late son with his siblings, the movie star recounted the last beautiful moment he had with him

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has finally spoken out about the passing of his son

In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the now father of four recounted his last moment with his son.

Yul Edochie mourns Late son Kambilichukwu Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to the thespian, on the day of his son’s death, he came to his room dressed for school and informed him that his school would be having an inter-house sports competition a day later, which he had promised to attend.

He recalled how they both made fun of his height and how he excitedly told him about his gold medal in swimming.

“On that Wednesday morning, you came into my room, dressed up for school. You told me your school would be having inter-house sports on Friday, and I promised you’ll be there. You were so excited. You told me you won a gold medal in swimming. I congratulated you. We joked about your height, and then you left for school in your ever-cheerful manner. And you never came back home again. I can’t question God,” he said in parts.

See Yul Edochie’s post below

Internet users and celebrities console Yul Edochie

ritadominic:

"So sorry.. praying for strength for you and May."

daveogbeni:

"My Brother . It is my prayer and that of my entire Household that God Almighty give you the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable lose. Pls accept my sincere condolences once more."

Source: Legit.ng