Big Brother Naija Star Pere Egbi recently shared some comments about his colleagues and past winners of the BBNaija show that have sparked reactions online

The reality TV star shared these thoughts during an interview where he noted that some of the show's past winners didn't deserve to win

He also slammed Nigerians for always rewarding certain types of housemates who hoodwink them into giving them pity votes

Reality TV star Pere Egbi has sparked a massive uproar online with some comments he recently shared about the winner of the BBNaija All-Stars show.

Pere shared these thoughts during an interview with Celebrity Quickies. He noted that most Nigerians are gullible and are easy to hoodwink with grass-to-grace stories.

BBNaija star Pere Egbi, the winner of the All-Stars show, notes that she didn't deserve to win. Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial/@ilebayeee

Source: Instagram

The former BBNaija All-Stars housemate compared the Nigerian show with its South African version.

Pere speaks about winners always getting pity votes

He noted that certain personalities would have gotten booted out of the house within the first few weeks of the show if they tried to play the game the way they do in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The two-time BBNaija star noted that watching a previous housemate come on the All-Stars show and cajole Nigerians to give them pity votes was numbing.

Apart from comparing the Nigerian show to its South African version, he also noted the differences between BBNaija and Big Brother America.

Many have reacted to Pere's video, noting that his comment is a direct dig at Ilebaye Odiniya.

Watch the interview below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the interview:

@MauriceChidiebubeSandra:

"Pere is a kind and wonderful person."

@JulietBobmanuel:

"Pere my love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️my most favorite of them all."

@WellnessTherapyAfrica:

"The pain that comes with losing, I get Congratulations."

@MariaIkuoyemwenOkoro:

"Pere is so sincere."

@ElizabethAnosike:

"Pere...Every woman's dream so honest."

@FlorenceNweke:

"Is pere an Ijaw guy?"

@Angel Ebi:

"Someone like Mercy Eke, she definitely didn't deserve to win."

@BlessingJames:

"Pere is the best of all time."

Pere Egbi says marriage is a scam

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Pere shared some comments on social media about marriage and the rancour it stirred online.

The reality TV star had noted in a post that marriage is a scam. In another post, he explained why he said marriage is a scam, but love isn't.

Pere used heaven to explain his point, saying there won't be anything like husband or wife there.

Source: Legit.ng