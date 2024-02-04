Kizz Daniel is one of the most loved Nigerian singers, and he has been one of the most consistent over the last decade

A viral clip of him and a white guy doing the famous Twe Twe dance steps has sparked massive reactions online

The soft moves that the white guy was seen pulling in the viral clip as Kizz Daniel showed him how to do the Twe Twe dance has got people talking

Nigerian music superstar Oluwatobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has shown once again that he is a master at creating viral music.

He recently collaborated with Davido on the remix of his song TweTwe, and it has been doing amazing numbers across multiple music streaming platforms.

A video he recently shared on his social media page where he was seen teaching an Oyinbo man how to do the TweTwe dance step has gone viral.

Kizz Daniel and Oyinbo Man watch Super Eagles' match together

In another video, the Oyinbo man joined Kizz Daniel at his table as they stepped out to watch the Super Eagles AFCON match against Angola.

The Oyinbo man shared in the viral clip that he is a massive lover of Afrobeats and everything that concerns Nigeria.

However, apart from his love for Nigeria, his sweet TweTwe dance moves have endeared him to many Nigerians.

Watch the Oyinbo man's dance video below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@joepearl1:

"The oyibo dey give me joy biko such a happy soul."

@og.tega:

"The guy has rhythm! it’s an Afrobeats miracle."

@onyegbuleonweyyya:

"To clean shoe in the morning no Dey oyinbo people TO DO LIST."

@canada_gongiimmigration:

"The man with Kizz Daniel is feeling the music! He wants to dance more but struggling to be on the same soft pace with Kizz!"

@reed_official:

"Vado is the only artist in Africa that has all it takes to be called GOAT in the music industry."

@official_mzzmorel:

"It’s the oyinbo part for me he must be a Davido fan."

@_annie___grace_:

"Kizz just has nice dress sense."

@officialomesham:

"The first oyibo I’ve seen dance on beat."

@vaddictt_abari:

"KING WITH TALENT, CONSISTENCY, STEEZE!!!!"

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The "My G" hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

