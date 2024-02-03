“Victory Dance”: Victor Osimhen’s Electric Dance Steps Hours After Angola Win Goes Viral
- A video of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen showing off some funny dance steps has created quite a stir online
- In the viral clip, Victor Osimhen showed that he is a master of the famous dance move, Legwork, while also making some sweet electric moves
- The trending clip of Osimhen showing off that he is quite a stepper came hours after leading the Super Eagles to the semi-finals of the AFCON
A clip of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen showing off some of his dance moves has sparked reactions online.
In the viral clip, the Eagles striker was seen in the National team training jersey while doing legwork on his hotel room's balcony.
Since the competition started, Victor Osimhen had yet to drop a message or comment about any games played in Cote d'Ivoire until after the Angolan match.
He reacted to some of the viral comments made by some Angolan players ahead of the quarterfinal match.
After the Super Eagles had won the match, Osimhen reacted with a post on his Instagram page. He wrote, saying, "Talk is cheap."
Video of Osimhen dancing goes viral
The video of Osimhen came hours after the sweet victory over Angola. The Napoli man showed his class as a dancer.
He was seen doing the famous Legwork while also doing some side-steps. The lip has got people talking online noting that the striker is quite happy and it was good that he has found a way to express himself.
Watch the video below:
See how netizens reacted to Osimhen's dancing video
Here are some of the comments that trailed the clip:
@big_aboki:
"Over hyping too much for this guy Make he score na wahala."
@holsern_zama:
"So na this small boy eliminated my Cameroon?"
@royalchiny01:
"This boy go sweet o .. abeg make una help me ask if e like orobo."
@dayoogedengbe:
"But if no be rudeness, how you go talk say you wan win country wey start the year with “no gree for anybody” as their motto, you no dey fear?"
@the.ikomboy:
"Bro you’re standing too close balcony that chair is too close to your leg nau. You no get security??"
@angelaeguavoen:
"My EDO brother! Give dem."
@dareynow:
" My guy ❤️ but it’s the hypeman for me sha. Increase his salary and find him for me."
@asofamous_1282:
"Getting ready to ste@l amapiano from South Africa next match."
@scott_black_____:
"The way Nigerians love osimen if they can love tinubu like that every where for good that man is really trying."
Victor Osimhen visits his former school teacher
Legit.ng recalls reporting when Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recently visited his childhood school teacher, Augustina Atanda.
The video of the Napoli striker going on all fours to greet his former teacher went viral online as netizens hailed the footballer's humility.
In the viral clip, Osimhen revealed how Mrs Augustina Atanda convinced his father to allow him to play football professionally.
