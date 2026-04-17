Gehgeh’s sister has shared another video, alleging what the content creator plans to do to her

She had earlier called him out, accusing him of not practising what he preaches online and abandoning his family in their time of need

Netizens supported her claims and criticised him for not helping his family in their time of need

Content creator Emaanuel Obruste, also known as Gehgeh, has been embroiled in fresh drama with his alleged sister as the situation takes another turn.

She had earlier called him out, alleging that he neglected his family and asked her to meet her boyfriend for assistance when she reached out to him.

Reactions as Gehgeh’s sister cries out, alleges arrest threats from content creator. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

The comedian reacted, stating that family is defined by contributions and not by blood.

He added that entitlement mentality equals poverty and shared his experience when he travelled to Ghana.

In another video shared by the lady, she cried out that family members had been pressuring her to delete her videos.

According to her, Gehgeh allegedly threatened to have her arrested and sent to prison for defamation.

Gehgeh’s sister asks friend to visit her

Sharing more, the lady told her fans that if they do not hear from her again, it means she has been taken to Orope Police Station.

Gehgeh’s fand joins his sister to drag her. Photo credit@officialgehgeh

Source: Instagram

She jokingly said they should bring her a drink (Iriboto) or something to relax with when visiting, as she would be resting at the station.

Fans react to Gehgeh’s sister’s video

Fans of Gehgeh were not pleased with her claims.

Some questioned why the content creator would allegedly threaten his sister with prison over a request for assistance.

Others pointed out the resemblance between the two and described Gehgeh as stingy both online and offline.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Gehgeh's sister's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the content creator. Many fans shared their take on what GehGeh said. Here are some comments about it below:

@symplystacy shared:

"Omo as she laugh the resemblance come be like water, Geh Geh stingy both online and offline oo."

@ stevenstones441 reacted:

"Go and hustle. Your brother money no be your money."

@offical_catalyst commented:

"The ending part make me laugh lols."

@damzz808 wrote:

"Social Media no be Family court make una go settle am for una Family house/ meeting

@princesspetra2022 shared:

"But she no mention him name in all videos.. Even the face show we know who. No we wont take oppression geh geh."

@ operation_techen wrote:

"Arrest your sister? Devil wey push you not to help her……wan push you enter pit finally. Don’t cross that line …..once you get money and you take an arrest your siblings then just know say you go become enemy of the family and worse,.no go carry curse for Africa,.family curse is real."

Gehgeh slams Don Jazzy over donation

Legit.ng had reported that the content creator was pissed when he heard that Afrobeats singer, Rema, donated N105 million to a Christ Embassy church.

He stated that the Hehehe crooner did not make a wise decision because the church was already rich and did not need his money.

Geh Geh said it was the poor masses that should benefit from his benevolence and instructed Don Jazzy to tell Rema to collect the donation.

Source: Legit.ng