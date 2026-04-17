Abike Shuga alleged that after filming scenes for Toyin Abraham's movie, her entire scenes were scrubbed from the final cut.

She disclosed that she received a meager N50,000 for her role, contrasting it with the $600 to $800 fees she typically commands from Funke Akindele

Reacting to the viral claims, Toyin Abraham clarified the payment structure, revealing she actually paid N500,000 for another project

Social media influencer Olawuni Oluwapelumi Abike, popularly known as Abike Shuga, has opened up about her fallout with Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham.

Abike, who gained wider recognition after featuring in Toyin Abraham’s film Malaika, made the claims in a trending video. She recounted her experience working on the actress’ 2021 movie Ijakumo.

According to the influencer, she was paid just N50,000 for her appearance, only to later discover that her scenes were removed from the final cut.

Abike explained that she accepted the role in good faith, believing it would further strengthen her collaboration with Toyin Abraham.

However, she said she was surprised when she attended the movie premiere and realised her scenes were not included.

Abike Shuga alleges that after filming scenes for Toyin Abraham's movie, her entire scenes were scrubbed from the final cut. Photos: Toyin Abraham/Abike Shuga.

Source: Instagram

The influencer also alleged that she and other content creators were invited to the premiere to support Toyin Abraham’s first cinema release, unaware that their appearances had been removed.

Abike further compared the experience with projects she had done with Funke Akindele.

She claimed that the actress paid between $600 and $800 for promotional work on projects, including She Must Be Obeyed.

The influencer also revealed that she allegedly turned down a Funke Akindele project to feature in Toyin Abraham’s production, believing it would be a better opportunity.

Reacting to the allegation, Toyin Abraham stated that she paid Abike N500,000 for Malaika and N50,000 for two scenes in Ijakumo, adding that the decision to remove the scenes was made by the director.

Watch the video here:

Read Toyin Abraham's response below:

Reactions trail Abike Shugaa's allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Phina_Perfect stated:

"They removed her scene without telling her And allow her promote d movie and invited her friends thinking she was part That’s bad. She might have her wrongs too butttt"

@adeomoobabirin noted:

"Dem curse una with comparism ? Shey oloriburuku ni yin ni,most y'all put funke in all discussions that has to do with toyin ? Is it only funke and toyin that are film maker in nigeria ? Everybody has their rate nah"

@mowacertified shared:

"You know what you're doing. You didn't come out THEN, even when people probed to know what happened. Bit you felt because you're with Funke now, you think you can bring this lie back to bully or to do what?. You failed girl"

@Joseph_joe96 wrote:

"lol I noticed something all of you are posting this randomly. Normal I don’t like what Toyin did but I feel you all are beginning to have an agenda against her. Did some pay you all do this? It’s no longer natural"

Toyin Abraham clarifies the payment structure, revealing she actually paid N500,000 for another project. Photo: Toyin Abraham.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham sparks debate over kneeling gesture

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham stirred reactions after a video showed her kneeling to greet billionaire couple Razaq and Shade Okoya at an event.

The actress attended a 70th birthday celebration where she greeted the couple in the traditional Yoruba way, which drew mixed reactions online.

While some praised her for respecting culture, others criticised her actions, but she later defended herself, saying she would always honour those who deserve respect.

Source: Legit.ng