African China disclosed that he spent a significant portion of his career on the run from a dangerous mix of rogue policemen

The singer admitted to combining his black belt martial arts skills with traditional voodoo protection to ensure he made it home every night.

He recounted how his ability to evade capture during live performances led many of his enemies to believe he possessed mystical powers of teleportation

Nigerian singer Chinagorom Onuoha, popularly known as African China, has shared an account of how his music once put his life in serious danger at the peak of his career.

The conscious music pioneer opened up during a recent episode of the Beer Parlor Talk podcast, where he revealed that he constantly lived in fear while releasing socially charged songs.

African China discloses that he spent a significant portion of his career on the run. Photos: African China.

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, his lyrics, which often tackled societal issues, made him a target for different groups, forcing him to stay alert at all times.

Speaking during the conversation, African China claimed he was frequently pursued by law enforcement, vigilante groups, and street gangs.

The singer explained that the situation became so intense that he had to rely on survival instincts and alternative means to protect himself.

“I am a black belter. During my time, you need to know how to fight to survive in the music industry. I was not just learning martial art but also engaged in voodoo to protect myself. My life was in danger because I was making conscious music,” he said.

He added that informants often tipped him off whenever trouble was approaching.

“I was running from police, OPC and Area Boys. Informants also helped me in escaping from the constant threats,” he recalled.

African China further revealed that even during live performances, he remained cautious. According to him, members of the audience would quietly alert him whenever suspected threats arrived.

He claimed the vigilante group, OPC, sometimes attempted to harass him at events, but fans played a crucial role in helping him avoid confrontation.

“OPC always tried to harass me even when I was performing but the audience always give me signals whenever they are coming. So, OPC thought I was using voodoo to disappear. I was always at alert,” he said.

The singer’s revelation paints a picture of a musician navigating fame while constantly watching his back.

African China rose to prominence in the early 2000s with songs that focused on social justice, governance, and everyday struggles faced by Nigerians.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail African China

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@SkatingSkating5 stated:

"Dis werey come my village dat time con see one babalawo he use jazz true true"

@Shaka_De_Zulu noted:

"China that year Big love for adding taste to our childhood"

@Yemtop_ shared:

"No be Barr Deji dey do BBQ so?"

African China recounts how his ability to evade capture during live performances. Photo: African China

Source: Instagram

Osupa admits to using Juju

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Saheed Osupa caused a buzz on social media after admitting that he uses traditional charms to improve his life and to become successful.

Osupa spoke during a stage performance at the 52nd-year celebration for Nollywood actor Fatai Odua, aka Lalude, on March 30, 2026.

A video circulating online showed Osupa turning to his backup singers, advising them to use traditional charms to aid their memory, as they struggled to keep pace with his performance.

Source: Legit.ng