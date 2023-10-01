Big Brother Naija All Stars bids farewell to Pere Egbi just moments before the winner is set to be revealed

The announcement came from none other than the show's charismatic host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on October 1, 2023

This marks the exit of the military officer as the 5th housemate to depart the show. Pere's time in the house was marked by intense moments and clashes that kept viewers glued

Pere had several fights inside the house that produced some highly controversial scenes.

In the final week, he also had a love relationship with Mercy Eke and appeared acquainted with Kim Oprah.

Before joining the All Stars show, The general participated in the season 6 edition of the reality TV show, tagged Shine Ya Eye.

Pere is an actor, model, and creative entrepreneur.

See the video of his eviction below

Netizens react to BBNaija Pere's eviction clip

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

ayzne_:

"Much predicated… it’s getting hot in there … 3 ladies will be standing last."

israel_jr_walamba:

"Just has Doyin said it “Ilebaye will watch them all get evicted."

hallyberry_empire:

"I didn’t know Adekunle have levels like this wow."

swt_juie:

"Omo sht wan comot from my nyash like this ilebaye oo."

jannychiconcept:

"Ade next, ceec will follow, mercy n Baye we go to the Stage n Baye will win."

mikkytorino:

"GENUINE AUTHENTIC FRIENDSHIP, is out ."

sharon.chigozirim:

"Alpha male is out , Our Lambo’s hubby ."

tonia.gram_:

"The b@ttle is between Mercy, Ceec and Illebaye. I’ve never been this nerv0us about bbn ."

Tolani Baj reveals secret to the reality TV show

In related news, evicted BBNiaja All Stars housemate Tolanibaj has finally allowed fans and netizens to get a glimpse of her experience on the reality TV show. The beauty model allegedly refused to grant interviews with the traditional media outlets that reached out to her.

Tolani Baj admitted she wanted to be "selfish" with her time, not wake up early or wear cosmetics for a week, and granting interviews.

However, in a recent update, she candidly shared her insight on what it takes to emerge victorious in the reality programme, her fight with CeeC and Ilebaye.

Source: Legit.ng