Nigerian Afropop artiste Adekunle Gold recently turned a year older, and clips of him having fun with friends as he celebrates his birthday have gone viral

In one of the clips shared by the singer on his page, he was seen playing the famous TikTok "I Am Not" game

However, his wife Simi has reacted to the clip, slamming her hubby for doing the game without her being present

Renowned Afropop singer Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold (AG Baby), recently celebrated turning 37 and clips of him hanging out with friends at exotic locations have created quite a stir online.

Days after going on a picnic hangout with his wife and some friends, another video of him chilling out with another set of buddies has created quite a stir online.

Simi reacts to a video of Adekunle Gold playing a popular TikTok game with friends and doesn't include her. Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

However, it seems AG Baby went out to celebrate with his friends but left his wife out, and it has stirred reactions from her.

In reaction to the clip shared by Adekunle Gold on his page, Simi took to the comment section to slam her hubby for doing the TikTok "I Am Not The One" game without her being present.

Simi revealed why she was angry

She noted in the comment shared on the viral clip that she might never recover from what Adekunle Gold did to her.

Simi shared that she had always wanted to play the game with her hubby, and he knew it. She slammed AG Baby for playing the game without her being present.

Some famous faces were seen participating in the game, including Enioluwa, Broda Shaggi, Pheelz and rapper Falz.

The couple are famous on social media for their unique sense of humour and this is just another in the long list of online squabbles.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the viral comments gathered from the clip by Legit.ng:

@obi_cubana:

"Happy birthday King, brother!!"

@___eniola.s:

"Happiest birthday AG baby."

@oyemykke:

"Broda Shaggi was HARD."

@theanjolaoluwa:

"I’m not the Birthday boy, I am the Birthday Boy’s Biggest Fan."

@stitches_by_farida:

"At this point, Eni don turn MTN, guy is always everywhere."

@omotolani_brown_:

"I dey enjoy ur activities since yesterday on snap."

@officialtoyinadewale:

"@enioluwaofficial what was that?"

@georgethunder_:

"Am not the birthday boy but am the 1 that video the birthday boy Happy birthday boss."

@taye9ja:

"Happy birthday AG! More life to you!"

@keishawesley1_:

"Find me the TALLEST FRIEND."

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

Simi shared during the chat that she never wanted to marry the singer, who she described as a Photoshop guru.

Source: Legit.ng