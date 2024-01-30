A video of controversial Street-pop artist Portable and his first wife, Bewaji, playing around and getting cuddly has got people talking online

The clip is coming amid the recent online quarrel between Portable and his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple

Zazu, in this new clip, was seen trying to convince his wife, Bewaji, to join him in the room so that they could procreate

A recent video of Street-pop sensation Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and his first wife, Omobewaji, playing around, making jokes and teasing each other has left many stunned.

The clip comes days after one of Portable's baby mamas, Ashabi Simple, opened up about her relationship with the singer in an interview with Biola Bayo.

A video of Portable asking his first wife to join him in the room hours after his online quarrel with one of his baby mamas creates a stir on IG. Photo credit: @ashabi_simple/@portablebaeby

Ashabi had claimed that she doesn't care if her husband has a wife, side chic or seven other girlfriends because, in her head, she's the only one that matters.

Portable reacted to the interview by lambasting Ashabi Simple, asking her to respect his first and only wife.

He also noted that Ashabi isn't his wife; she's instead just a side chick who got pregnant and has a child for him.

Video of Portable asking to make love to his first wife trends

Amidst the recent baby mama side-chic debacle, it seems all is well within the Olalomi family as a new clip of Portable and his first wife, Bewaji, trends.

In the trending clip, Portable was seen playing around with his wife, Bewaji, while slamming some persons within the online community who had been advising her to leave him.

When Bewaji tried running into the room, Portable Zazu went after her and playfully asked her to join him in bed.

Read an excerpt of his statement below:

"Enter room, let's go make another baby"

Watch the clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed trending video:

Portable & Ashabi Simple Unfollow Each Other on IG

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Portable and his baby mama's love affair hit the brick.

The singer and actress lover Ashabi Simple recently unfollowed each other on Instagram over some comments the latter made during a recent interview with Biola Bayo.

Despite Portable having a wife, he had been known to shower praises on Ashabi on social media, with the young actress also reciprocating his show of love.

Source: Legit.ng