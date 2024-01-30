There is no denying that two of the fastest-rising Nigerian music stars are Rema and Shallipopi, both of whom are from Edo state

A recent video of Rema and Shallipopi hanging out together and working in the studio has got people talking online

The pair were sighted in a viral clip working together and having fun while at it; the video has sparked the attention of many online

The growth of Afrobeats in recent years across the globe and its impact have been phenomenal.

Two young artists and performers who many have touted as the leaders of the new generation of Afrobeats stars are Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, and Crown Uzama, better known as Shallipopi.

Young singers Rema and Shallipopi were recently both spotted in the studio working together. Photo credit: @heisrema/@theycallmeshallipopi

Source: Instagram

A video of Rema and Shallipopi hanging out together has sparked reactions among many members of the Nigerian social media space.

The clip was posted online by Shallipopi, and it has stirred massive reactions.

Rema set to return to music

The video of Rema hanging out with Shallipopi is coming months after he announced he was taking a break from music.

He shared that he needed to take time off to care for himself and his health.

Five weeks after announcing that he was going on a break, he visited Nigerian billionaire banker Tony Elumelu in Lagos at his home.

Watch trending video of Rema and Shallopopi hanging out together below:

See how netizens reacted after Rema and Shallipopi were spotted together

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@aycomedian:

"Brotherhood love...... solid generational blend."

@ogb_recent_:

"First time seeing Rema hold."

@ceo_vs7:

"The video no get sound but e loud."

@bsuleiman45:

"Shalli slow down on smoke. Health is important."

@_slimella20:

"Benin boys too fine the dark skinned ones ooo."

@pabrymo:

"Edo boys to the world."

@bp__xxl:

"Na why I like portable be this we go don hear half of the song for snippet."

@isokoboy12:

"Edo boys don take over."

@okikidft:

"Female fans are about to multiply Una girls go cry."

@paulogokorea:

"Another banger.. (say say say, say)"

@berri_tiga:

"Awon cause trouble meji."

Rema's new music video stirs satanic conversations

Legit.ng recalls reporting when some netizens accused Rema of being a satan worshipper.

The allegations intensified after some snippets of his new EP, Ravage, went viral.

However, Rema has come out to shut down the allegations, noting that his choice of using creativity is closely related to his origin.

