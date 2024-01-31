Kizz Daniel has been trending on X, formerly Twitter, over some of his exchanges with his fans

In one of the viral tweets, the Twe Twe singer shared how he made N150k for a year while working at a printing press

In another tweet, Kizz Daniel disclosed that he owns seven different cars, which stirred reactions

Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has left people talking over his recent conversation with his fans on X, formerly Twitter, days after he performed with Davido at the iconic O2 Arena.

The Twe Twe crooner, while responding to a fan who begged for financial support, recounted how he made N150k for a year as a worker at a printing press in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Kizz Daniel replies to a fan who begged for financial support. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

He tweeted:

"I did printing press for 1 year at Jaroy Idi Aba Abeokuta , I made 150k tell me things are different now."

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

See Kizz Daniel's exchange with a fan requesting financial support

In another tweet, Vado, as he is popularly called by his fans while responding to a netizen who requested his Benz, disclosed he doesn't have one in his car collection.

He, however, stated that he owns seven cars.

See the tweet below:

See the conversation between Kizz Daniel and a fan who wanted his shirt

People react as Kizz Daniel shares how he made N150k as a printing press worker

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Emekaigwe96:

"Things are totally different now lol are you not hearing about the rise of dollars."

OYEBAMIJISODIQ8:

"No be history he dey ask you nha. He say make you invest and he'll return."

ChisomAzubuike6:

"Things are different oo Twe twe."

GistAdmirer:

"Things are totally different. That should be when Obasanjo was still rulling. But since TINUBU entered, things started getting to worse."

stevekaylanre:

"When everybody don get printer for house."

Video of Simi and Adekunle Gold's daughter singing Kizz Daniel's song trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a video of Simi interacting with her daughter, Adejare.

In the clip, Simi asked her daughter if she was recording a song, and the little girl said yes.

Simi asked what song she had in mind, and she said Kizz Daniel's song 'ODO.'

Source: Legit.ng