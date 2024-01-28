Top Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold has turned a new age to the joy of his many fans on social media

The music star’s wife Simi shared an adorable video of their daughter Deja singing a birthday song to him

A number of fans gushed over the heartwarming video and pointed out Deja’s resemblance to her parents

Popular Nigerian singer Adekunle ‘Gold’ Kosoko recently turned the new age of 37 to the joy of his many fans.

To mark the music star’s special day on January 28, 2024, his wife Simi took to her official Instagram page to share a fun video of her man.

Fans gush over Adekunle Gold's daughter's 37th birthday message to him. Photos: @symplysimi, @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The post, a video compilation of several fun clips, included one of their daughter Deja singing the birthday song to her daddy.

Deja had a huge smile on her face as she sang Happy Birthday to Adekunle Gold. Other parts of the video included fun AG Baby moments that had been compiled by his wife Simi.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Simi then accompanied the clip with a sweet caption celebrating her love for her man. She ended the note with a simple note that reads:

“Happy Birthday Ife Mi ”

See the adorable video below:

Fans celebrate Adekunle Gold’s 37th birthday

Simi and Deja’s sweet video to celebrate Adekunle Gold’s birthday warmed the hearts of many netizens. Some of them joined in the celebration while others commented on their daughter’s resemblance with her parents.

Read some of the comments below:

Symplysimi:

“Deja is not the birthday girl. She's the birthday boy's daughter .”

chefdeee:

“This pretty girl wan confuse me I dey see small small Adekunke gold for her face but Na her mama she resemble .”

theteniola:

“Deja: “We want a baby” Simi: “we do not!””

owolawitola:

“Chai. I love you guyssss. I pray you stay happy together forever, And that God should do my own too. Happy birthday AG Baby!”

wildmouse_:

“I had to listen and watch this video for the tenth time so to confirm Deja actually said "we want a baby"..”

pweety_della:

“Who watched this more than 5times and was smiling ☺️.”

the_artmosfair_:

“I sure say the 11th commandment na 'Thou shall not be single' because I don too collect God forgive me.”

Responsible_rodiat:

“It's the Aj we want a baby for me . Deja ooo, nummy said we wanna parry.”

kiitanbukola:

“I just dey blush like mumu , may you and yours joy be permanent.”

iam_minister_of_enjoyment001:

“Simi you're w!cked $ee what happened at the end Sha but I love this family Sha your lifestyle encourages me that marriage is indeed beautiful when you're with the right person.”

sabiigirlfashion:

“They make relationships look easy, blissful and worthy Happy birthday Adekunle.”

itz_eberegal:

“How old is duduke please , 6yrs I guess”

yimika27:

“Duduke don grow o.”

sisi_doyen:

“Her dad’s twin .”

brbsextoysnigeria:

“See as love sweet God when.”

Adekunle Gold and Simi mark 5th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and Simi's marriage reached a milestone.

On social media, the music stars took to their official Instagram pages to announce that they had clocked five years in marriage.

In a short clip, the couple looked cozy as they sang to each other. AG Baby also accompanied the video with a sweet caption about their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng