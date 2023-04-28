Nigerian music power couple Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi recently got people talking online as they trolled each other on social media

The exchange between the husband and wife started when Simi went online to call out Adekunle Gold's H-factor noting that she is fed up and contemplating leaving him

In a quick response to Simi's comment AG wnt under her post and slammed her saying "Your Papa"

Famous playful Nigerian music couple Adekunle Gold and Simi seems to know no bounds to their trolling, as they bring their family affair online.

A major scandal broke out between the Afrobeat couple when Simi took to Twitter to troll her husband Adekunle for his H-factor pronunciation.

Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold reacts upsettingly to his wife Simi's post about his H-factor. Photo credit: @adekunlegold/@symplyimi

Source: Instagram

In a post shared online Simi called out Adekunle Gold's H-factor, as she solicited for advise online from her followers.

Simi noted that she was fed up with husband's condition and was contemplating leaving, but was only reconsider saying with AG because of their child together.

However, in a quick response Adekunle Gold went under his wife's tweet and slammed her saying, "Your Papa."

See Adekunle Gold and Simi's hilarious Twitter exchange that's got people talking online:

See how netizens reacted to Adekunle Gold's response to his wife calling him out

@officialdcn:

"Abeg Wetin be the H factor?"

@comment_comment_072:

"Simi Toto go sweet sha."

@pounds_snoop:

"I don google h factor i no still see the meaning."

@gbankula_:

"I be think na only me be nor know wetin H-factor mean ooo , .. So for all of you that don't know the meaning and came to comment to check make una gather here I bring extra bench so una fit bring popcorn."

@blackie_bigdreamz22:

"Na only who smoke beta Kalaku go understand that English."

@jokkurrency12:

"I nor understand Weytin H factor mean na why I nor comment."

@djmims_agbaye:

"No English wey I no go hear for Social Media."

@djfalone:

"Morufu don chop strau bullet."

@isaac_loveforyou:

"H factor raise to power ex wife of AG baby equal to new wife with 4 kids na u know dey play."

@iambolubenson:

"Cruise family ."

Source: Legit.ng