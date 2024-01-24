Nigerian singer Burna Boy has been on a tour in Ivory Coast since the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicked off in the country

Clips of the singer performing on stage without sound while the fans were yelling Davido created a stir online

In the trending video, Burna Boy was seen backstage, losing his cool and yelling at his team over the poor sound management

Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, recently made the headlines as clips of a terrible performance at a concert in Ivory Coast emerged online.

The Nigerian singer, who had been on tour in Ivory Coast over the last few days, was seen losing his cool completely after he was left performing on stage without sound.

In the viral clip, Burna Boy tried to lift his fans' spirits after losing sound during his performance.

The singer continued performing without sound but didn't get a positive response from the audience as they were heard shouting Davido.

Moment Burna Boy lost his cool and tore into his team

Another clip of the Afro-fusion maestro ripping into his team after his sound system failed while he was on stage went viral.

The singer was seen shouting at his team while asking them to get him out of the arena where the show took place.

Burna was also heard telling his team that he had never felt that embarrassed before in his life.

The failed concert was days after Burna Boy's first show in Abidjan, where he paid tribute to many African football legends, including Emmanuel Adebayor and Jay Jay Okocha.

Watch the clips below:

Reactions trail Burna Boy's failed concert in Ivory Coast

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clips of Burna Boy losing his cool after his failed concert:

@oge_clare:

"Is being angry not human??"

@sniffsdoncy:

"Hope say him soap never dey fade like this , cause na season oooh."

@ogsmart5577:

"The way Burnaboy is yelling "C'mon let's go" at his team just by the chant of "Davido" by the fans shows Davido is now his biggest Nightmare. Man is as scared as a fvckn fowl."

@boi.snope_:

"Who else heard the fans screaming Davido?"

@blavckzeus:

"Ode leleyi o. Why won't him be mad. Burna has alot of passion for his music and they failed him."

@chilesleedouglas:

"No be davido I Dey hear for background so?"

@big7record:

"The way African shows are always messed up is crazy, sound issues always like mehn it's just so bad walai. If una no fit work on the sound then there's no need for the show at all."

@huzanamusic:

"African show organizers need to do better everytime sound issues while call a show and not work on the sound for it is crazy."

@oraclegodwayne:

"I just knew it, all ds caricature event planners want to ridicule BURNA with their mediocrity NEVER, now he is going to be extra careful about any show offer."

@temidayo.001:

"Him don know say those Ivory Coast people giran him don wear hin Timba for leg."

Burna Boy becomes 1st African artist to perform at Grammys

Recall when Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy would make history at the upcoming 66th Grammy Awards.

The multi-talented Nigerian music superstar is set to join an elite cast of singers who would and have performed at the Grammys award ceremony.

The Recording Academy announced the addition of the Last Last crooner to the lineup of performers on Monday morning, January 22, 2024.

