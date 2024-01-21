Videos from Burna Boy's stage performance in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday night have emerged online

A clip showed the moment the Grammy award winner paid tribute to football stars Jay Jay Okocha and Emmanuel on stage

The fun video has since stirred commendation from Nigerian netizens, as many hailed Burna Boy

Nigerian international act and Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, shut down the STELL'AIR festival in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on Saturday night, January 20.

Burna Boy, who arrived in Abidjan in the company of his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, gave a live performance of some of his hit songs, which had the audience singing.

The City Boy crooner, however, warmed hearts when he paused to pay tribute to football stars: Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha and Cote d'Ivoire's Emmanuel Adebayor.

According to the reports, the two footballers were backstage watching Burna Boy perform.

It is yet to be known if Burna Boy will remain in Cote d'Ivoire to watch the Nigerian Super Eagles play against Guinea-Bissau on Monday in the ongoing AFCON tournament.

Fans react to video from Burna Boy's show in Cote d'Ivoire

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

faaxxachi02:

"After we don beat for match, dem still pay one of us to come cheer dem up despite say dem nor dey hear English."

deribb

This is so beautiful."

wearmufty:

"Na OGs dem be."

dbreezeman:

"This show no be distraction for tomorrow Match??"

tamyhart:

"The greatest showman Africa has ever produced."

iam_holy_stone:

"This guy is natural gifted... We can't hate him."

