Davido's associate, Israel DMW, got the internet buzzing as he stepped into a high-end shopping mall filled with female designer handbags

Many who came across the video were forced to think that the entertainment hype man was doing some shopping for his ex-wife

Although Isreal didn't state his plans, indications from the viral clip showed that he was excited for what he was about to do

Nigerian singer Davido's logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, best known as Isreal DMW, spurred reactions online after he was spotted in a mall.

The musician's aide was seen in a female boutique in a viral clip, precisely in the handbags section.

Isreal DMW's goes to shop handbags.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng previously reported that the entertainment hype man and his wife have been in the news over their marital crisis.

Israel DMW, who has been dragging his wife around since their unpleasant separation, has revealed many messy details about their marriage.

He recently made it to the blogs after he posted a video of himself in a foreign shopping mall showing off a female-bag aisle.

See his video below

Reactions trail Isreal DMW's shopping video

Although he did not say for whom he was shopping, netizens had no option but to point towards his ex-wife, Sheila.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

krownsunshine:

"Man’s trying so hard to get back his wife."

sophiame15:

"She requested 10m property in her name oga, get that done and stop wasting your time."

intimatecare.ng:

"He should go back to the men’s section."

callmesunshine_3:

"We are not accepting cheap things."

callmesunshine_3:

"He's wasting his time. She's moved on."

luvluv_me:

"Awwwnn I pray they get back together. he’s suffered enough."

roseamponsah1808:

"From what I’m seeing you still love your wife go and get man."

How Davido reacted to Isreal spraying money on dancers at night club

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Isreal DMW recently made headlines on social media over his recent generosity at a nightclub.

Isreal caught the attention of netizens with a video of him having a good time at a nightclub with Davido and other DMW crew members.

In the viral clip, the music star's aide was seen emptying bundles of cash on the backside of one of the exotic dancers at the club. The camera later panned to show Davido observing Isreal's money moves.

