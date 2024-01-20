Grammy Award winner Burna Boy and his mother are currently in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

A video showed Burna Boy, his mother and crew being welcome to the country where the AFCON 2023 is ongoing

The Nigerian music star is in Cote d'Ivoire to headline the STELL'AIR festival, which is scheduled to take place tonight

Nigerian international act and Grammy award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has arrived in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, in the company of his mother and manager, Bose Ogulu.

The report revealed Burna Boy arrived in Cote d’Ivoire early on Saturday, where he is set to hit the stage later tonight at the STELL'AIR festival.

A video shared by the festival organisers on their social media showed Burna Boy and his mother being welcomed to the country.

Watch the video of Burna Boy and his mother in Cote d'Ivoire below:

Watch another video below:

It is, however, uncertain if the music star will remain in the country to witness the Nigerian Super Eagles play against Guinea-Bissau on Monday.

Nigerians react to video of Burna Boy and his mum in Cote d'Ivoire

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

dabellszn:

"The smile of a proud mother."

o_seyi28:

"It's his super Mommager for me. That's some powerful Mum there."

rezioluwa:

"Na him mama I like pass … I feel so relaxed seeing her around."

ernest_teenah:

"African giant Baba you nor go ever fall."

balel6537:

"Please we need goals in our next game. Make him play attack for us."

_stephen_sgm:

"Ivory Coast don carry load."

iam_richez:

"The love naija people get for wanna body dey borst mind, who go house me for nigeria, i want visit."

codywaysgram:

"Some of us don go Abidjan wait for ODG for a week already."

