Celebrities

by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • Nigerian superstar Wizkid appeared to have indirectly addressed the controversial remarks made by DJ Chicken towards his late mother
  • Recall that Chicken had previously mentioned that the singer was going to join his late mum in the afterlife
  • Meanwhile, Wizkid's concise statement left fans and netizens curious about his next line of actions

After long hours of waiting, renowned Afrobeats artist Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, has broken his silence on DJ Chicken's internet tirade.

Legit.ng reported that the TikTok sensation disrespected Wizkid's late mother after he hinted that Wizkid would soon be joining his mother in the afterlife.

Wizkid breaks silence after DJ Chicken disrespected his late mum
Wizkid reacts after DJ Chicken disrespected his late mum. Credit: @wizkid, @djchicken
Source: Instagram

Following the contentious argument, the DJ surprisingly lost his notorious TikTok account and was forced to extend an apology to the musician.

In a recent update, the Made in Lagos hitmaker recently shared a wisdom nugget with his followers to remind them that life is short and that they should cherish every moment.

He wrote:

"Life is cheap, No forget."

See his post below

Netizens react to Wizkid’s statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sophiame15:

"He always speaks in parables."

krownsunshine:

"@sophiame15 Always always."

krownsunshine:

"I hardly understand him."

pato_rich4eva:

"Anybody fit Price."

Backlash trails Carter Efe’s wish for people who don’t love Wizkid

Popular skit maker and singer Odahohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe, has caused an uproar after he cursed those who don't love Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Carter Efe, who was criticised over his latest song, Babypiano, was among those who flooded Wizkid's page with comments after the music star dropped pictures from the visual of his new song, IDK, featuring Zlatan Ibile.

Wizkid continues to mourn late mother

Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, grieved the loss of his mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, one more time, shortly after her untimely passing.

The musician shared on his Instagram account how much he missed his mum, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, and how much it pained him to lose her weeks after her lavish burial ceremony.

Wizkid posted a throwback photo of his deceased mother, who appeared to be in her early 50s, along with a text detailing his emotions around her death.

