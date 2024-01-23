Nigerian superstar Wizkid appeared to have indirectly addressed the controversial remarks made by DJ Chicken towards his late mother

Recall that Chicken had previously mentioned that the singer was going to join his late mum in the afterlife

Meanwhile, Wizkid's concise statement left fans and netizens curious about his next line of actions

After long hours of waiting, renowned Afrobeats artist Ayo Balogun, best known as Wizkid, has broken his silence on DJ Chicken's internet tirade.

Legit.ng reported that the TikTok sensation disrespected Wizkid's late mother after he hinted that Wizkid would soon be joining his mother in the afterlife.

Following the contentious argument, the DJ surprisingly lost his notorious TikTok account and was forced to extend an apology to the musician.

In a recent update, the Made in Lagos hitmaker recently shared a wisdom nugget with his followers to remind them that life is short and that they should cherish every moment.

He wrote:

"Life is cheap, No forget."

Netizens react to Wizkid’s statement

sophiame15:

"He always speaks in parables."

krownsunshine:

"@sophiame15 Always always."

krownsunshine:

"I hardly understand him."

pato_rich4eva:

"Anybody fit Price."

