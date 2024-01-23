Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has sparked reactions online with her response to Yul Edochie's recent announcement

Yul Edochie stunned many earlier today, January 23, 2024, as he announced the launch of his gospel ministry

Judy Austin-Edochie's former best friend Sarah Martins has reacted to the announcement, noting that she has a new movie idea inspired by Yul Edochie

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins joins the growing list of people who have taken to social media to react to Yul Edochie's recent announcement.

Yul Edochie has struck a chord within the Nigerian online community as he announced the launch date of his church and televangelism channel.

Sarah Martins reacts to Yul Edochie's announcement about starting a church. Photo credit: @yuledochie/officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Sarah Martins, who used to be close friends with Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, is one of the first to react to her colleague's announcement.

The actress reacted to the announcement, noting that she had a new film idea inspired by Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's saga.

Read an excerpt of Sarah Martins comment in response to Yul's announcement:

"Church of tatatatata. Amu bingo the adulterous pastor."

Rita Edochie reacts to Yul Edochie's announcement

Apart from Sarah Martins, another popular public figure who has reacted to Yul's announcement is his step-aunt, Rita Edochie.

In response to the announcement, she took to her social media page, noting that Yul and his second wife continue to show new heights to their madness.

See Sarah Martins post below:

Reactions trail Sarah Martins comments about Yul's announcement

See some of the reactions that trailed Sarah Martins' comments:

@g4rgrace:

"It's not church, he is just looking for a way to make money on YouTube, he is after views."

@ifeomamaryjane:

"Yul from Acting and Directing to Content Creation to Comedian to Sing-a-thon and Dance-a-thon to politics Jagaban boy unapologetically to Real Estate isi-ji isi-azu isi-ede Global to Minister of God, since you choose Juju Ara Obasi Ekwensu nothing is really working for you what a shame."

@jojomarieb1:

"Will he preach against adultery?"

@mawaeke:

"Chai may Judy never happen in my family."

@jubilant_nwendy:

"He's broke now and needed money by all means chai, ije uwa."

@julianachioma:

"I don't understand o na everything he dey do; Actor, Pastor, House agent to Preacher."

@kswissluxuryhair:

"Man must chop as tinubu no gree give am appointment baba turn pastor sharp sharp."

@annafaryunda:

"Another pregnancy is loading…. With different woman."

@missjuma:

"Serial husband switcher and baby mama emeritus go come be Mummy G.O Heigawd!! Imagine all the ngwongwo Queen May dey tolerate since."

@pampered_princess___:

"Sarah rest you self your not a good person people should be careful with ur typeur clout is getting boring zuo ike."

Yul Edochie responds to those doubting his calling

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Yul Edochie first announced that he wanted to become a preacher.

He shared in a lengthy post that he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God's word as he addressed those who had doubts about his calling.

In his post, Yul added that he is not the regular minister of God and that not everyone would understand why he was chosen.

Source: Legit.ng