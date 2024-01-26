Nollywood stars Chidi Mokeme and Regina Daniels brought some excitement to the timeline following their recent meeting

The young actress was more than pleased to meet her colleague, as she showed maximum respect for him

However, Chidi teased the mother of two's timid countenance around him while noting that she was a good actress

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels met with her senior colleague Chidi Mokeme recently and couldn't get enough of the moment.

In a video captured by the old-time star, the billionaire wife was seen covering her face and acting timidly for the selfie camera with the actor.

Regina Daniels and Chidi Mokeme share moments together. Credit: @regina.daniels, @chidimokeme

However, Chidi pointed out that netizens shouldn't be deceived by how Regina acted around him because she was a great actress, considering her wealthy background and exposure.

"This Queen is Shy… But don't be fooled."

In addition, the Shanty Town star revealed that they are collaborating on a film set to hit screens soon.

"Lady G, @regina.daniels. It's Another Banger. Anticipate," he wrote."

See the video below

People react to Chidi Mokeme's meet-up with Regina Daniels

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

official_ifeomanwaocha:

"My hubby be like he is a good actor, whatever part he plays he does it well with his step."

janetheconsulgeneral:

"This your freshness is getting too much o. Should I come for classes? Eze Nnunu, kam tuo nu down."

ohanakaken:

"I believe you Nwannem nkem, you Always given us the best."

onweobi:

"I thought he is nown a pastor and a Co owner of a church, abi na skit too,everything this days na skit."

corntentcreator:

"Baba you be Idan oo... When you were acting those days they haven't given birth to Regina sef... I just rewatched Anini movie and saw you acted inside.. Tualee Boss."

