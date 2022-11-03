Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has hinted at going into God's work as one of his ministers to preach the gospel

Yul revealed that he had a call to serve God a long time, adding that he is now more than convinced about it

The actor's recent declaration has stirred reactions from netizens, as some said he must confess his sins to God

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, who has repeatedly been in the news mostly because of his wives, May Edochie and Judy Austin, has revealed he would soon be focusing on becoming a minister of God.

Yul made this known in a video he shared via his YouTube page, revealing he had a calling to serve God as his minister a long time ago.

Yul Edochie said he has a longtime calling to be a minister of God. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochis says he is more than convinced

The actor, who said he had made a name for himself already, said he is now convinced that he has a calling to serve God and would be using the remaining of his life to achieve that purpose.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Yul also shared details about the accident he had in 2019 and how he felt it was God giving him a second chance.

The movie maker said he has accepted his calling but would still be making films for his fans, which would be centred on God.

An extract from his statement read:

"I have a calling to be a preacher of God, to preach the word of God through action, and and the time has come."

See the video below:

Internet users react:

See the reactions below:

Gertrude Naa Adei Kotei:

"Becoming that to get out of that 2nd wife thing is not a bad idea. Can wait to hear you preach starting with a confession of your own experience in life . The voice like Duncan Williams will blow every where."

Jocelyn Mulenga:

"What will your ministry be called. It's really good to accept God's calling. May Almighty God make you strong enough to stand the storm for the road is not an easy one. All the glory be to God. Amen .."

Ruth Nemuramba:

"The online in-laws have pushed Yul to turn to God for the Salvation of his soul. He must first confess his sins and ask God for forgiveness."

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin lovingly hail each other online

Legit.ng reported that despite how filmmakers Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin tried to prove they were in love, Nigerians still have not stopped dragging them.

Judy took to her Instagram page with a post celebrating the new month and praying over people who wish her bad.

The actress accompanied the post with a video of her looking radiant with beautiful makeup on.

In the comment section, Yul could not help but gush over his wife, hailing her in both English and Igbo.

"Give Dem! DIA FADA! Ijele Odogwu! Okwulu Okalisia! Her Excellency! Ijele Umuoji na Nteje! Nwunye Odogwu! ❤️❤️❤️"

Judy in return, hailed the filmmaker and declared him the best man in the whole world.

"@yuledochie His Excellency, Eze Dike 1 of Nteje!!! the best man in the whole world!!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

Source: Legit.ng