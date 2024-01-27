New Kogi state deputy governor, Salifu Oyibo, has been caught in a viral video prostrating for the immediate past Governor Yahaya Bello

Oyibo was seen making the move soon after signing the oath of office, and the governor did not stand up to welcome him

Some Nigerians on social media have condemned the action, while some are calling on the anti-graft agency to probe the administration of the former governor

Lokoja, Kogi - Kogi state has again got the attention of Nigerians following the expiration of the tenure of Governor Yahaya Bello in the state.

On Saturday, January 27, the inauguration day for Governor Usman Ododo and his deputy, Salifu Oyibo, the latter was seen prostrating for the immediate past governor of the state, a development Nigerians are speaking against.

The Cable has shared a video of the moment on its social media, and some Nigerians have taken to the comment section to express their views about the development.

Nigerians' reaction to Kogi deputy governor's prostration to Yahaya Bello

Below are some of their reactions:

El Bruzie described the moment as embarrassing. He said:

"As a true Omoluabi, we will never accept that prostration. We will meet them halfway at most, this is embarrassing."

Ikokwu Chidozie Ikemba, in his reaction, said:

"Even Ganduje and other dignitaries know here is a big problem in Kogi state. When will EFCC move in?"

Oga Mayor said Bello had acted as if he would not leave office. He said:

"Did Bello ever think a day of handover would come? He handled the office as though it was his birth and death right. He will definitely try the Wike way, but the villa will be against him. The white lion automatically becomes white Agbada because he can no longer roar."

Ogie expressed optimism that the case would not turn out to be like that of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike. He wrote:

"We've seen all this before! I just hope we won't have another Wike and Fubara episode o!"

Geetee stated that:

"His own plans for the State is to remain loyal to Yahaya Bello for 4yrs."

