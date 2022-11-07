Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has further opened up on his call to God’s ministry as he replies to those doubting him

Yul said he doesn’t know why God chose him as he stressed that he was chosen from birth to tell his people the truth

The actor’s statement has further sparked reactions from his fans and followers as some continue to drag him

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie who had earlier revealed he had accepted his calling to be a preacher of God’s word, sent a message to those doubting him.

Yul, in a lengthy post via his Instagram page said he or anyone doesn’t need to understand why God chose him as he stressed that he had been chosen from birth to preach the gospel.

Yul Edochie says he is a rugged minister of God. Credit: @yuledochie

He wrote:

“Are you wondering why God chose me? Don't bother, you may never understand it. I don't even understand it myself. I guess that's because it's not my duty nor yours to understand it. My duty is to do his work & spread his message. God chose me from birth.”

Yul Edochie says he is not after money

The actor, in his statement, added that he is not the regular minister of God that tells people what they want to hear and makes money from it.

He said:

“I'm a man after God's own heart. I'm a rugged minister of God. I was chosen by God to tell his people the truth.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

obybabby:

"God don suffer for naija people hand ."

daking_clint:

"What are u saying??? Which God chose u? Are u acting film here on Instagram?? Or is it the god of umuachara kingdom?"

uzochychy

"I have not seen any pastor with two wives in Nigeria."

Yul Edochie accepts call as a minister of God

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie, who has repeatedly been in the news mostly because of his wives, May Edochie and Judy Austin, revealed he would soon be focusing on becoming a minister of God.

Yul made this known in a video he shared via his YouTube page, revealing he had a calling to serve God as his minister long ago.

Yul also shared details about the accident he had in 2019 and how he felt it was God giving him a second chance.

Source: Legit.ng