Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana shared more exciting details on the hotel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed in during their time in Lagos

Recall that the Duch and Duchess of Sussex were on a 3-day visit to Nigeria invited by the country's chief of defence staff

The celebrity entrepreneur in a visual appreciated the owner where the British couple stayed after the lovebirds gave a review of their hospitality

Nigerian businessman Obinna Tochuukwu Iyiegbu, best known as Obi Cubana, shared more insights about the plush hotel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed in during their visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

Recall that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex came on a three-day visit to Africa's largest nation for the first time after being invited by Nigeria's chief of defence staff.

Obi Cubana appreciates owner of hotel Prince Harry and Meghan stayed in. Legit: @obicubana, @thedelborough

Source: Instagram

Their first day saw them receive a red-carpet welcome complete with cultural dancers following their arrival in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, where they kicked off a multi-day mental health summit at Lightway Academy.

Obi Cubana Proudly shared a video of their stay at one of the fanciest hotels in Lagos 'Delborough Lagos'.

With a clip documenting their arrival at the grand hospitality, the tycoon conveyed his appreciation to the royal couple and praised his friend Dr Uzochukwu Stanley for establishing such a magnificent enterprise.

He wrote:

"That's how we hosted The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at our luxurious @thedelborough yesterday! Need we say more?? We are the Number 1 luxury hotel in Africa presently......yes! @stanleyuzochukwu my brother with the Midas touch."

Prince Harry also expressed satisfaction with the 5-star hotel and highlighted that its " hospitality is second to none."

Meghan, added to her husband's appraisal and acknowledged that "the attention to detail at The Delborough Lagos is empirical."

See Obi Cubana's post here:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ceanyacho:

"I'm sure Harry and Meghan will be looking forward to meeting young people. However there are none in sight."

kingsley_234:

"Let all the Arochukwu people gather here. Let's welcome our own Ada Mazi!!"

angelaanthony300:

"I love my country they know how to welcome a rich person."

skinny_gjay:

"This is so emotional so beautiful, the beads on their necks and the African printed handed to them. Lovely faces I saw here."

belike_arab:

"@obi_cubana @thedelborough @stanleyuzochukwu una don take this odogwu business pass our level oo… Omo, as I no go school idk another magnificent word to use if not “NopNotch” keep going up my brothers."

thechoice9ja:

"Imagine the look on the faces of our ancestors. As we celebrate our colonial masters grandchildren. They will weep for us we think God save Africa."

