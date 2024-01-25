Pastor Robert Jr, the senior prophet of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide, has reacted to actor Yul Edochie's plan to start a new online ministry

Days ago, Yul shook social media with the launch of his Christian ministry, True Salvation Ministry

While many people criticised Yul, a pastor has shared his thoughts on the ministry as he compared the actor to Nigerian televangelist Chris Okotie

The senior prophet of Grace Confirmation Church Worldwide, Pastor Robert Jr, has drummed support for actor Yul Edochie's new ministry, True Salvation Ministry.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 24, the cleric shared a soft copy of Yul's ministry as he warned people criticising him of the consequences of their actions.

Pastor Robert Jr tackled those criticising You Edochie's ministry move. Photo Credit: Gen Robert Jr, Instagram/Yul Edochie

Robert, who prophesied about Davido's twins, stated that God can use anyone and rated Yul above Nigerian televangelist Chris Okotie.

He wondered if Yul's sin is the worst and again tackled those mocking him. He warned them to be careful. Robert's post read in part:

"...God can use anybody!

"This Yul Edochie is even better than Chris Okotie.

"Chris Okotie who married three different women in different times and yet ended up divorcing all. Yet his a pastor!

"Who is Yul that God can’t call?!!!

"Is his sin the worse sin? Or are you people just hating on him? Becareful, man is not God!"

People react ot the man's comment on Yul Edochie's minstry

Melody C. Unah said:

"Why is he telling us.

"Let him go ahead and d what he want we don't care.

"Is he the only one to have been called by God if at all it's true."

Roselyn Bankong said:

"Thank you so much sir for telling them, Because the h@te is to much on him."

Ijeoma Kenneth said:

"God bless you.

"Some people are questioning his discipleship.

"Saying he needs training, what if he gone through that but decided not to bring it on social media. God have his own way."

Yul Edochie speaks about his ne online ministry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie has shared an update regarding his online ministry.

This comes a few days after announcing that he was starting an online church, True Salvation Ministry, the Nollywood star shared a new post on his Instagram page clarifying the situation.

Yul addressed his numerous fans who were wondering if he would continue in his craft as an actor now that he had decided to become a preacher.

Source: Legit.ng