Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen has been in the news lately after some comments he shared during an interview with CBS went viral.

The Super Eagles striker is currently in Cote D'Ivoire representing Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), spoke about his plans.

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen recently stirred emotions online as he hinted about leaving Napoli. Photo credit: @victorosimhen9

He revealed that he already knows where he will be playing his football next season. Osimhen noted that he had already made his decision.

Osimhen shared that his plans have been finalized, and he knows what he wants it to be.

Victor Osimhen speaks about joining an EPL team

The Super Eagles striker discussed possibly joining a Premier League (EPL) side. He noted that his playing in the EPL is a 60% guarantee.

However, he quickly noted that he intends to finish the 2023/2024 very strong for Napoli, and then he would reveal his decision.

This update from Victor Osimhen is coming weeks after he got a bumper increase in his salary, which sees him earn a whopping N206m weekly.

Watch clips of Osimhen's interview with Chelsea below:

See how netizens reacted to the viral interview

Here are some of the comments that trailed Osimhen's interview with CBS:

@FirstObidient:

"That means he’s leaving. We’re waiting for you bro."

@ManUtdMania_:

"We’ll be waiting."

@Asensii20:

"He’s definitely leaving Napoli to join Real Madrid."

@Tipster_Blood:

"He cannot move from Napoli because Osimhen with Kvaraskhelia is like Barca without Messi."

@UtdActive:

"Come to Manchester United. We will be the best club again with all the changes coming."

@iamyourspec:

"Osimhen to Chelsea is the worst kept secret in football."

@Carrington_FCB:

"You just know he's been brainwashed by Chelsea."

@MyBlueSeason:

"Definitely Chelsea bound."

@notsobann:

"Join real madrid instead of joining spurs."

Victor Osimhen Prostrates to Greet His Former School Teacher

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen recently visited his childhood school teacher, Augustina Atanda.

The video of the Napoli striker going on all fours to greet his former teacher went viral online as netizens hailed the footballer's humility.

In the viral clip, Osimhen revealed how Mrs Augustina Atanda convinced his father to allow him to play football professionally.

