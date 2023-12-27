Renowned Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen has committed to Napoli by extending his contract until 2026

Popular Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen, who was named the best footballer in Africa, has extended his contract with Napoli until 2026.

The new contract is valued at N9.9 billion (10 million euros) per annum, translating to N830.5 million per month and N206.6 million per week for the U-17 World Cup winner.

Nigerians react to Victor Osimhen to earn N206.6m weekly Credit: @victorosimhen

Source: Instagram

The new agreement states that any club wishing to acquire the Nigerian gem from Napoli must be prepared to pay 130 million euros, or N129.5 billion.

A report from football-italia.net states that Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Napoli, personally revealed the latest development by uploading photos of Osimhen signing the papers, which included the term "done!"

Sky Sport Italia, Fabrizio Romano, and others have reported that Osimhen's new remuneration is the figure after taxes.

However, some of his proud countrymen took to the internet to express astonishment at the enormous deal the sportsman had bagged himself.

See below

Nigerians' reaction to Osimhen's new contract

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Morris_Monye:

"Ahmed Musa has 300 houses in Lagos too. Haba! And I was a good footballer in my young days o."

@TheTifeFab_:

"This is cap sha coz even the contract terms no dey disclosed to public."

@Morris_Monye:

"Very important. That’s money to change an entire generation."

@Inno4Chi:

"There are over 10,000 professional footballers playing in Nigeria. The idea of 'football money' has to be contextualized always.

"Even in England if you're not in the Premiere League or a few clubs in the championship you won't be rich."

@Chuc__kki:

"Why we dey calculate another man money??? No news again for Naija?"

@OfficialLevi_O:

"I won't be surprised to hear that he has received a letter from Tinubu through FIRS, to pay his taxes."

@frankystalker:

"My former clerk is in Madrid youth something for medicals. I hope remembers I was a good boss."

