A Nigerian man got tired of leaving his power needs to unreliable electricity supplied by NEPA and switched to solar

The man contracted a solar installing company to set up his new 6.2KVA hybrid inverter for a 24/7 power supply

More details have emerged about the capabilities of the 6.2KVA hybrid solar inverter and how long it can last

Tired of the epileptic power supply in his area, a Nigerian man has turned to solar power for rescue.

@topranksolar, who was contracted to purchase and install the solar, showed how they rendered their services for the man.

Man switches to solar power for 24/7 light supply. Photo Credit: @topranksolar

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, @topranksolar got to the man's house with the 6.2kVA hybrid inverter and 5.5 medium battery solar set-up he purchased.

A voiceover who explained what they did in the video said the man and his family were fed up with NEPA hassles.

Capabilities of the solar inverter

According to @topranksolar, the solar inverter the man bought can provide him and his family with a 24-hour power supply. She added that it can power their refrigerator, TV, fan, pumping machine, washing machine, and any other electronic appliance.

A solar installer had explained the kind of solar Nigerians can install for 24 hours power supply.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the solar installation

nkemnnorom said:

"How much?"

Gbangbade Abiodun said:

"Price."

abdullahisani09 said:

"What type of solar panel is this?"

Man charged N22m for solar power installation

In other news, a man was charged N22 million for a complete solar power installation.

The man, Eniola Akinkotu, shared his experience on X and noted that the experts in charge issued him an invoice. Eniola shared a copy of the invoice on X and said a neighbour told him the amount was exorbitant.

The invoice he shared showed that the N22 million solar system would power three air conditioners. The system could also power televisions, laptops, bulbs, and a washing machine.

Man dumps NEPA, turns to solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had turned to solar in his bid to get 24/7 power supply.

The man said the thirst for energy independence made him conscious of how many watts his home appliances consume. From starting small in 2015, the DIY solar expert (@bigbrovar) has built an energy system with lithium batteries that have 15 megawatts of hours of energy.

In a thread on X, he detailed every part of his solar energy system, quoting his old tweets on the same energy topic. As far back as 2017, he already had a solar system that powered his freezer. The man's first solar system was only to power his phone.

Source: Legit.ng