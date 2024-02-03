“African Football Is Not Easy”: Jude Ighalo Speaks on How Difficult It Is to Win AFCON, Clip Trends
- Former Super Eagles striker Jude Odion Ighalo has sparked massive reactions online with some comments he shared during an IG live session
- Jude Ighalo shared this comment during a conversation with former Super Eagles keeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and midfielder John Ogu
- The former Man United striker noted that African football is extremely tough compared to playing in Europe
Former Super Eagles and Manchester United striker Jude Odion Ighalo recently shared his thoughts about the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.
Ighalo noted during an IG Live session with John Ogu and former Super Eagles second-choice goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa that African football is very tough.
He spoke about the terrible state of the football pitches, the weather and the type of grit and aggression most teams play with.
Ighalo lamented bitterly during the live session while declaring his full support for Victor Osimhen and the other lads in the current Super Eagles Squad.
Ighalo speaks about match bonuses
Odion Ighalo also spoke about how many of the players who go to the some AFCON tournaments for Nigeria go there for bonuses.
Playfully, he revealed how his colleague and former Eagles goalie, Ezenwa was always praying for him to score so that can qualify for the next round because of the bonuses he would get.
He noted that when he and Ezenwa were in the room in 2019, the goalie became his personal pastor always praying for him to score while constantly calculating their match bonuses.
Ighalo's comments about African football came hours after the Super Eagles defeated Angola in the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFCON.
The former Eagles striker has been a very outspoken personality, Legit.ng recalls how he bashed his ex-wife on social media after their marriage collapsed.
Watch an excerpt of the live session below:
Netizens react to Ighalo's comment about African football
Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:
@Big_Araxx:
"He could have done better."
@JoyMart14:
"African football no easy at all even the street football."
@OfficialDadyA2:
"Na evil spirit we be."
@williamskassid:
"I done laugh tire John ogu lemme oh."
@se13multimedia:
"I don laugh tire. John Ogu is too funny."
@hosts10053:
"Na why Mohamed Salah run go back to England."
Osimhen reacts to Super Eagles win over Angola
In an earlier report, Legit.ng recalls how Victor Osimhen reacted to the Super Eagles' quarterfinal victory over Angola.
The Napoli striker took to his Instagram page, noting that talk is cheap, the real battle is done on the pitch, and the Super Eagles never shy from it.
Osimhen also took time to hail his teammates and their performance, noting that it had been short of nothing but impressive.
