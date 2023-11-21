An old video showing the moment Victor Osimhen visited his high school has resurfaced online

The Nigerian footballer was seen in a clip prostrating to his childhood teacher, identified as Augustina Atanda

The viral video saw many applauding Victor Osimhen while others spoke about the footballer's humility

Nigerian international and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen's reaction after he reunited with his childhood school teacher, Augustina Atanda, has warmed hearts on social media.

In the clip, Osimhen, who arrived at the school compound with his crew, was seen prostrating to his teacher, who was said to have convinced his father to let him play football.

Victor Osimhen with his former school teacher. Credit: @victorosimhen9

Source: Instagram

Watch the video below:

Osimhen, who grew up in the Olusosun area of Lagos, attended Oregon Senior High School teacher who convinced his dad to let him play football.

The Napoli footballer, who started his career with local club Ultimate Strikers Academy, has gone on to become one of the most sought-after strikers in Europe.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that singer Mayorkun linked up with Osimhen in Naples.

Netizens react as Osimhen meets his childhood teacher

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, see them below:

aremooba_:

"Them no dey sell respect for Market Comeback Stronger King Of Italian."

iamdoracle001:

"Footballers loyal pass Nigerian actors and actresses."

stevho__osha:

"Mama first Dey observe say you no go greet me?"

dadurooflagos:

"our school teacher that year in oregun high school."

zeezou_____1508:

"The guy forget the money way him get!!!!! Still get the respect."

akafidipe:

"Humility is natural you can’t fake it. No matter the money you will still be the same."

ade_bayo_0:

"Too humble , this guy come from Pluto."

olaz_boi_01:

"My no1 striker is back oga please lay next champion league cause I want play @victorosimhen9 to score."

