Nigeria's Super Eagles have landed in Cote d'Ivoire ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

A video showed the likes of Victor Osimhen, Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, alongside others at the airport

Another video shared via CAF's X account showed Victor Osimhen vibing to a song by Wizkid

Legit.ng can confirm that Nigeria's national football team, Super Eagles, have arrived in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which will commence on Saturday, January 14.

A trending video showed the moment the Super Eagles squad, including Ahmed Musa, Victor Osimhen, and Alex Iwobi, among others in white outfits, touched down at the Aéroport International Felix Houphouet Boigny d'Abidjan on Wednesday, January 10.

Victor Osimhen vibes to Wizkid's song

The Napoli forward, who recently bagged CAF's Player of the Year award, was spotted vibing to a song by Nigeria's music star Wizkid.

The sweet video was shared via CAF's official X handle.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles are expected to face Equatorial Guinea in their first match on Sunday, January 14, 2024, followed by games against host country Cote d'Ivoire on Thursday, January 18.

People react as Super Eagles arrive in Cote d'Ivoire

Some netizens pointed out a Super Eagles player holding a PS4 console. See some of the comments below:

teogcutz:

"See that one wey carry pes4 console."

msponthebeat:

"NIGERIA would win the cup."

mc_bbc1:

"Haha this one still carry ps4 go tournament. Please for what purpose. I can’t understand."

horzkar_:

"lol make una just dey play this one still carry ps4 come Tournament."

valezjoe:

"This team will suprise Nigerians.. I don't see them winning 1 match."

richemili_xo:

"People wer no go pass group stage."

kolapo_agbaje:

"Hope se dem no owe the Tailor wey sew the clothes sha?"

