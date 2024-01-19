Following Super Eagles' victory against Ivory Coast, Nigerian singer Kcee is ecstatic after winning N11.7 million

The Limpopo hitmaker placed a bold bet of N3 million on the Super Eagles to emerge victorious against Cote d'Ivoire

In a viral online video, Kcee radiated joy, accompanied by the singer Teni, who celebrated him

Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo has benefited from Super Eagles victory against Ivory Coast.

On January 17th, 2024, the Limpopo hitmaker made news when he bet N3 million on his country to defeat Cote d'Ivoire.

KCee wins N11.7m after Nigeria beats Ivory Coast. Credit: @iam_kcee, @elephantdecôtedIvoire

He posted the pictorial evidence, stating that if Super Eagles win Group A's second match, the whopping sum of N11.7 million would be his.

Note that Equatorial Guinea and the Nigerian national team, the Super Eagles, played to a 1-1 tie in their opening Group A match on January 14th.

Super Eagles' latest win meant a lot to Kcee, whose N3 million quickly turned into N11.7 million.

In the joyous video he posted on Instagram, Kcee is jumping for delight alongside singer Teni, who cheered him on for his daring move.

He wrote:

"She's too good. I promise you don't play. Congratulations to me. @bet9jaig i win una today o."

Netizens react to KCee's win

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hola_yemi124:

"Baba abeg dash me some money oo more wins ooo Nigeria for life."

hypeman.morgan:

"Money nah MIND shaaa, high BP go nearly kpai who play Nigeria straight win. Congrats Bab.a"

onpoint_bathrooms:

"Ojapiano founder na man you be am loyal."

iam_jdm1:

"Bad man KCEE. Send me my share."

icecod_gram:

Okocha visits Super Eagles ahead of Ivory Coast match

Nigerian football legend Augustine Azuka Okocha, affectionately known as Jay Jay Okocha, had a memorable time with the Super Eagles team ahead of their match with Ivory Coast.

A video sighted by legit.ng saw the heartwarming moment when pundit addressed the players a few hours before their scheduled match.

Following that, the Nigerian players were high in spirit as they danced and hailed their senior colleague.

Source: Legit.ng