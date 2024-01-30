KCee has taken acquisition of his new 'roll till infinity' neck chain, which blogger Tunde Ednut revealed cost the whopping sum of N250 million

The jeweller also disclosed the expensive neck chain, which symbolises KCee's co-owned Five Star Music label, took them 60 days to craft

As expected, the expensive jewellery has left netizens talking while others were stunned KCee could splash such among on a chain

Months after splashing millions on an Ojapiano emblem, KCee has spent a whopping sum of $250k (N250 million) on another neck chain.

Nigerian singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo aka KCee, has shown he is a lavish spender when it comes to jewellery.

KCee flaunts new neck chain. Credit: @iamkcee

Source: Instagram

This comes as Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut shared pictures and video of KCee taking acqusition of his new chain, with a 5 Star Music logo symbol, a label he and his rich brother E-Money own.

Sharing the post on Instagram, Tunde Ednut, in a caption, wrote:

"Wait oo Why is Nobody Talking about This KCEE’S 5Star Music Chain, Shii.. is Dope ASF $250k, How much is that in Naira currently?"

KCee's new chain took 60 days to craft

The designer, Caratluxury, revealed the new chain, which they described as 'Roll till infinity' was made in 60 days.

"Kcee Told us that 5 STAR MUSIC Lifestyle, is like a rolling wheel that will never stop, So we decided to put it on a Pendant and say lets Roll till Infinity. The 60 days of craftsmanship was not a waste."

Below is a video of KCee rocking the expensive chain

People react as Kcee splash millions on new neck chain

Legit.ng gathered the comments that trailed singer KCee's latest acquisition, see them below:

iamnaniboi:

"Kcee is living his best life."

camilonofficial:

"LoL where him see 250 M from??"

owo_dada:

"Igbo man sef Dey wear ice."

385__jackboi:

"It’s worth it, sapphires aren’t cheap."

invxtor_ys:

"Cruise wey we dey catch una don carry wealth competition come."

ogb_4real:

"As he like better chain make he like original clothes."

zzed.wang

"Omo kcee rich pass davido no cap…."

gallery_cnt:

"Then you bought Oja Corolla....you can do better.."

KCee wins N11.7m after Nigeria'ssymbolising win over Ivory Coast

Legit.ng previously reported that KCee benefited from the Super Eagles' victory against Ivory Coast.

On January 17, 2024, the singer made news when he staked N3 million on his country to defeat Cote d'Ivoire.

Super Eagles' win saw KCee win the whopping sum of N11.7 million.

Source: Legit.ng