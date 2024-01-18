Singer KCee has drummed support for the Nigerian Super Eagles ahead of their 2nd match against Cote d'Ivoire at the ongoing AFCON

KCee confidently staked the whopping sum of N3 million on the Super Eagles to defeat Cote d'Ivoire

Should the Super Eagles emerge winner, the Nigerian singer would receive the sum of N11 million in return

Ojapiano crooner KCee is one of the many Nigerian football lovers who are looking forward to the Super Eagles' second game vs Cote d'Ivoire at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ahead of the match slated for Thursday, January 18, KCee, renowned for placing high-stakes bets, staked the sum of Three million naira on Super Eagles to win the host country Cote d’Ivoire.

Singer KCee shares screenshot of his stake on Super Eagles. Credit: @iamkcee @victorosimhen9/Twitter: @cafonline

Source: Instagram

The singer, who shared a screenshot of his wager, went on to notify the Super Eagles team that his money was on them.

KCee's N3m bet on Super Eagles against Cote d'Ivoire would yield a return of N11.7M if the Nigerian national team emerged as winners.

Sharing a screenshot of his stake, Kcee wrote:

“Let’s do this again Super Eagles! My money is on your you guys!!! Eagles let’s soar high!!!.”

See KCee's post below:

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Cote d'Ivoire after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in their opening match.

People react as KCee stakes N3m on Super Eagles

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed KCee's post, see them below:

khalid_sirenelson:

"This is love for country stake , u wud have bet against Nigeria, den if dey win ,u will be happy, if they lose,u will win money."

teejaythirdborn:

"Nigeria go win. Ivory Coast not spectacular. We sabi beat big teams."

official_jason_ka:

"My hand no dey ooo.... Nah everywhere dis country dey disappoint us."

iam_ichie_billions:

"Your money will go ohh."

bensondavid62:

"Money wey go change person life na him person use am stake so?"

fadawhite_1:

"Sorry but in your dream."

Why Osimhen can't play without his mask

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen revealed why he must use his facemask during matches.

According to the Napoli forward, the decision resulted from a previous injury.

Osimhen said it would be dangerous for him to play in matches as he still has two screws in his jaw and face.

