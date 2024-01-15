Ex-Nigerian international footballer Jay Jay Okocha was recently sighted at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The former Bolton Wanderers midfielder, in a clip making the rounds online, links up with the Super Eagles team after their 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea

Jay Jay Okocha's video has created quite a stir online as netizens reacted to it, slamming the Super Eagles players for drawing their first game at the AFCON

Former Nigerian footballer Austin Jay Jay Okocha has sparked massive reactions online as clips of him visiting the Super Eagles camp in Cote d'Ivoire went viral.

In the viral clip, the ex-PSG midfielder shared lovely moments with the Super Eagles player after their AFCON game against Equatorial Guinea.

Nigerians react to trending video of Jay Jay Okocha linking up with Super Eagles players after their first AFCON match in Ivory Coast. Photo credit: @caf_online/@ng_supereagles

Source: Instagram

The Super Eagles game against Equatorial Guinea was played on Sunday afternoon, January 14, 2024, and ended in a drab one-all-draw.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure at the Super Eagles' first outing at the 2024 AFCON.

Jay Jay Okocha hugs players and encourages them to give more

The former Super Eagles midfielder in the clip shared hugs and encouragement with the Nigerian players.

Some netizens who reacted to the clips noted that Jay Jay Okocha shouldn't be laughing with them as he did.

This video emerges online after a clip of the Super Eagles using songs to pass a message to Nigerians, asking them to remain calm and trust them.

See video of Jay Jay Okocha and the Eagles in Ivory Coast below:

Netizens react as Jay Jay Okocha links up with the Super Eagles

Here are some of the comments that trailed Jay Jay Okocha's video as he links up with the Super Eagles in Ivory Coast:

@holisticgrowthhub99:

"Tell that your nephew make he use mouth advice the coach to stop playing him."

@chimmyaustin:

"Ever since he retired years ago. We are yet to find a creative midfielder like him. Our midfield is in shambles."

@tito28252:

"Ronaldinho for Africa I love you from Egypt u legend."

@chairmanbolu:

"Jay Jay.. Brought Nigeria so much joy."

@stanleybiggie:

"The Azuka of Nigerian football."

@lifeeofdann:

"Hope this happened before the rubbish they played before I spark."

@akram_ben_ali34:

"Nigeria's national team is very humble."

@texriba:

"Players didn’t take advantage of this inspiring moment, what a poor performance."

@divine_jesutofunmi:

"Dey still get mind dey shine teeth."

@kelechi.adibe:

"Make una try win una next match abeg."

@yakubuwule:

"What is stoping jayjay from picking up the coaching of super eagles?"

@patomarley_10:

"If dem born una well make una no win next match."

