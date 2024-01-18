Renowned Nigerian footballer Jay Jay Okocha shared a fantastic moment with the Super Eagles before their game against Ivory Coast

A video beautifully captured the touching interaction as the expert engaged with the players before their match

Following this heartwarming encounter, the Nigerian players expressed their joy by celebrating and dancing for their esteemed senior colleague

Nigerian football legend Augustine Azuka Okocha, affectionately known as Jay Jay Okocha, had a memorable time with the Super Eagles team ahead of their match with Ivory Coast.

A video sighted by legit.ng saw the heartwarming moment when pundit addressed the players a few hours before their scheduled match.

Following that, the Nigerian players were high in spirit as they danced and hailed their senior colleague.

They employed the old street song composed for the model pro during his younger days in the pitch.

"Love you pass my mother, ohhhhhh, Okocha, Love you pass Maradona, Okocha!"

Reactions trail moments of Okocha with Super Eagles

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mb_yahaya_:

"If una no win ur match today don't come to Nigeria again."

honterkaajirkor:

"Thanks for motivating the guys JJ."

elsharaawy10:

"Yusuf my best player in first match. Big ups bro."

officialgodhlp:

"I love what jj 10 is doing. good luck guys."

oluwadavincii:

"If Okocha enta pitch today, e go still play well pass many of this our boys."

iamqueenlovette:

"ALL THE BEST FOR TODAY’S GAME, GOD IS WITH YOU GUYS. #wecanwinagain."

tokerekingsley:

"I have a good feeling about today's match."

emmynezi:

"Since yesterday una don dey dance post everywhere please make we self dance after una win oh hmm."

uwemekarika:

"Baller of the highest @official_jj10 . i hope the lads bank on this encouragement."

KCee to receive over N10m if Nigeria Defeats Cote d’Ivoire

Ojapiano crooner KCee is one of the many Nigerian football lovers who are looking forward to the Super Eagles' second game vs Cote d'Ivoire at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ahead of the match slated for Thursday, January 18, KCee, renowned for placing high-stakes bets, staked the sum of N3 million on Super Eagles to win the host country Cote d'Ivoire.

The singer, who shared a screenshot of his wager, went on to notify the Super Eagles team that his money was on them.

