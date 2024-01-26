Years after dropping out of secondary school, a Nigerian youth has become a master's degree awardee in the United Kingdom

The excited youth took to social media to celebrate his academic feat with nice pictures from his graduation ceremony

His celebratory post went viral on Facebook and elicited heartwarming reactions from social media users

A Nigerian man, Demola Adeleke, has celebrated bagging a master's degree in England against all odds.

Demola, in a Facebook post, revealed he once quit secondary school in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo state.

Demola Adeleke once dropped out of secondary school in Ibadan. Photo Credit: Demola Adeleke

Source: Facebook

He expressed excitement about his feat in Yoruba, adding that he earned it. Pictures he shared showed him in his academic gown and flanked by his family and loved ones.

Demola's Facebook post reads:

"From being a secondary school dropout in Ibadan, to becoming an awardee of a masters degree in England.

"B'eyan o yin mi, nwo yin rami. Mo gallant, walahi.

"I've earned this. Congratulations to me!"

Social media users celebrated with .

Internet users share in Demola Adeleke's joy

Ololade Alolly said:

"This is heartwarming. Congratulations, Demola. More wins. The land is yours to conquer."

Nk'iru. Njoku said:

"You earned it well!!!! I’m so proud of you. You’ve come a long way and it’s all so beautiful to witness. Congrats, Demola! Upwards and onwards!"

Olabisi Ashogbon Ajai said:

"Congratulations, Demola. Oye a m’ori. Wa a fi se owun ire."

Mary Olaniyi said:

"Congratulations You've earned this! Sheer grit and perseverance! Such great virtues. Congratulations once again. We celebrate you."

Princess Pamela Toyin Ogunwusi said:

"Super proud of you Demola. Big Congratulations. More wins. More blessings ."

Adekola Taofeek said:

"Congratulations bro, this is the beginning of more celebrations, greater heights always."

Goldmark Owoola-adeojo said:

"Congratulations padi mi...cheers to more success."

