Clips emerging online ahead of Tunde Ednut's birthday party have left many stunned at the sheer level of unemployment bedevilling the country

The popular Instagram blogger is set to turn a new age and has asked people to line up at Folix for free bags of Rice, oil, and Chicken by 3 pm

However, the videos making rounds online have shown images of several Nigerian youths lining up and waiting for the free goodies as early as 11 am

Nigerian blogger Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, better known as Tunde Ednut, has been trending online recently as preparations for his 38th birthday kicked off.

Some clips making the rounds online, posted by Tunde, have got people talking.

Videos of Nigerian youths queuing up on the streets of Lagos to collect Tunde Ednut's free rice, oil and chicken goes viral. Photo credit: @mazitundeednut

Over the last few days, Tunde has constantly announced on his page that he intends to celebrate his birthday specially.

Several celebrities have been contributing different donations to celebrate the blogger.

Clips of Sabinus, Verydarkman, and many others gifting Tunde Ednut cows, lands, Rice, oil, cash, and many more have created quite a stir online ahead of his birthday.

Nigerian youths queue on the street for Tunde Ednut's rice, oil and chicken

However, some videos of Nigerian youths lining up on the streets four hours before the time for handing out the gifts have sparked reactions online.

Clips posted by the blogger of many Nigerian youths queuing up for the free bags of rice, oil and chicken have got people talking.

This isn't the first time Tunde Ednut would celebrate his birthday to such loud ovations.

Here are some of the clips making the rounds:

Netizens react to the videos of Nigerian youths queuing up on the streets

See some of the reactions that the viral videos stirred online:

@miz_churry:

"The fact that they are all jobless and always waiting to collect from people they vex me."

@donbarika:

"Yoruba people and hunger ehhh."

@famemediatv_:

"That girl at the back wen dey hind face.... Make dem no give her rice... Why she go dey shame."

@ewatomiclg:

"Some of una deh hide face but na una deh insult una destiny helpers for comment section."

@lala_camilla:

"So these are they men screaming who go pay for her wig and handbag??"

@mollyswits_:

"That's to tell u there is hunger in d land."

@bright___r:

"Omo. There’s hunger in the land oo. See people boyfriend."

@skhayrg001:

"No be my neighbor dey run from camera?"

@ceo__ironside:

"Lagos with structure .. @mazitundeednut ibeg feed as many as u can u too much.. I suppose do one Malu for Warri but most Warri boys and girls dey okay..."

@generalwawa7:

"You wan collect free rice and you day hide your face Women."

@ifunanya_official:

"My boyfriend is the one on red cap. I’m proud of his hustle."

Man ecstatic as he wins N4.8m car gift, calls his mother

Legit.ng recalls reporting about Tunde Ednut's birthday last year in Lagos and how a man won a Hyundai car at the Lagos party.

The blogger was thrown an elaborate birthday bash in celebration of his birthday in 2023. The Lagos at the time was the talk of the town.

One young man was the lucky win of the Hyundai car that was gifted out at the Lagos party in 2023. The car at the time was valued at N4.8m.

