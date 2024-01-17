Music superstar Wizkid is regarded by many as the leader of the modern-day Afrobeats movement

A certain report making the rounds on social media about Afrobeats singer has created quite a stir online

According to TooXclusive, the singer recently acquired a property sitting next to his Banana Island mansion because too many people visit the house

Internationally renowned Afrobeats artist Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, was recently in the news as reports about him acquiring a Lagos property went viral.

According to the music blog TooXlcusive, the singer was recently tempted to acquire a house next to his Banana Island mansion over the incursion of his privacy.

Wizkid trends as reports of him acquiring a Banana Island property because his neighbours kept invading his privacy go viral. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

It was reported that the building was vacant and had a lot of people over the last few weeks coming around to inspect it for acquisition.

However, it was noted that when people visit, they always peep and look into Wizkid's compound.

The singer seemed to have been upset by the intrusion.

Wizkid buys house next to his to stop intrusion of his privacy

According to the report, the singer has solved the intrusion by acquiring the property.

Social media personality Asiwaju Lerry is one of the people who went online to share this story, describing it as "big man doings."

See TooXclusive's report:

See how netizens reacted to the news

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng in response to the report:

@ghrken:

"Na when Davido buy land una remember say wizkid buy house you people and wahala ehn."

@iam_pcole101:

"And someone bought one and post everywhere even on WhatsApp."

@nyoretee_worldwide:

"And Popsy no even post am oh , Omo Big Wiz na baba."

@tpshynegram:

"E dey follow drake footsteps ni."

@21solace:

"Mike adenuga legit did that in banana island years back. Gave a blank cheque."

@paparazi_mk:

"It depends on who owns the property tho."

@ifunanya007:

"Elesin fc and competition…very bitter ppl …who ask you now?"

@nalluw_keys:

"Na Una say he nor get now e won dey show Una say money was never a problem."

@provii8:

"Something Davido did In 2015, lol one man doings is another man throwback."

@elmannygram:

"There is certain level of boredom that comes with a lot of money. Big WIZ go just dey para."

Source: Legit.ng