Verydarkblackman has shown off the big cow he paid for as Tunde Ednut's birthday is fast approaching

Ednut had announced that people should not bring cows to his residence because of the burden of taking care of them

However, VDM stated that he had paid for the animal at the seller's place who would continue taking care of it till he came to pick it

Controversial TikToker Martins Black Vincent, better known as Verydarkblackman(VDM), has shown that he is ready to reciprocate the kindness that former music artist Tunde Ednut had shown him a few months ago.

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM made a post and took the blame after Ednut lost his over 7 million followers page on Instagram.

He said the blogger gave him publicity and helped him.

Verydarkblackman buys cow for Tunde Ednut's birthday. Photo credit @verydarkblackman/@mazitundeednut

Paying back the good deed, he made a video to show the cow he had paid for ahead of Ednut's birthday which is taking place on Jan 15th.

According to the popular TikToker, Ednut asked people not to buy any cow yet because of feeding and catering for it since the D-day is still far away.

He, however, made it known that he had paid for the animal which would be picked up a few days at Ednut's birthday.

Ednut had made it a yearly occurrence to mark his birth date in grand style. Many celebrities had given him cows, cash gifts, and other items over the years which were lavished on feeding people on his birthday.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to video of VDM's cow

Reactions have trailed the video shared by Ednut about the cow VDM bought for him. Here are some of the comments below:

@bilicious_bee:

"I ate last year and I am going this year again."

@system__muller:

"I said it dark man is real no faking."

@thekingisrael:

"Haters go think say na Goat him buy."

@isgodillac:

"We muveeee."

@twinnetp:

"In the VDM voice: Stop playing."

@cris_black24:

"How is he not in Nigeria and his birthday is celebrated in almost all the states in Nigeria, I have never seen this before!!! Just how?

@_mentorc:

"Me na goat. oooo where be Lekki location jare."

@aystevee:

"So he don finally dy collect money how he take buy cow."

@_lulpaid:

"Poor man pikin go think say na Fulani."

@meetemmanueljacob:

"Uncle @mazitundeednut my birthday mate, what’s the plan this year? "

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ednut trended during preparation for his 37th birthday in 2023.

Socialite and barman Cubana Cheifpriest took to social media to celebrate the blogger and stated that he had donated six cows for Ednut's birthday party.

The businessman said that the blogger deserves to be celebrated because of his good heart.

Source: Legit.ng