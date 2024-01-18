Tunde Ednut is looking forward to celebrating his birthday in a bigger way this year

The popular blogger has received cows from fans, including one from Oga Sabinus and Verydarkman

Tunde Ednut, who has also booked a private jet for a soon-to-be-revealed artist, also received N3 million from Spyro

Popular Instagram blogger Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, better known as Tunde Ednut, is known for celebrating his birthday in grand style, and this year's is no exception.

In 2022, Tunde's fans in and outside Nigeria gathered at different locations across the world to celebrate the blogger.

Tunde Ednut books a private jet for mystery artiste. Credit: @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

This year's celebration came with a new pattern as Tunde has been receiving gifts a few weeks before his birthday which falls on Saturday, January 20.

The blogger also revealed he has booked a jet to fly in a yet-to-revealed artiste to perform at his birthday celebration in Atlanta.

Tunde, who is a popular ally of Davido, has received cows, money and recently a land from fans.

Below are social media posts of the gifts Tunde Ednut has received

Singer Spyro gives Tunde Ednut the whopping sum of three million ahead of his birthday

Skit maker Oga Sabinus donates a cow

Fans in Turkey donate a cow

See the cow Tunde Ednut's fans in Kenya donated

Benin boys gift Tunde Ednut a land

People react as Edo Boys gift Tunde Ednut a land

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iam_smalljesus47:

"Hope say you don buy land for ur mama?"

emmy_richie81:

"Benin win this challenge."

bigxpark:

"Any man for Benin wey never get land them no dey regard am so when a Benin man get you a property just know it’s out of pure love. Long live the king."

diamond_icewater:

"Benin people don’t shake table.. na why them nor Dey know their next move.. big congratulations bro."

Verydarkman buys Tunde Ednut a cow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkblackman(VDM) reciprocated the kindness Tunde Ednut showed him a few months ago.

Paying back the good deed, VDM shared a video to show the cow he paid for ahead of Ednut's birthday, which is taking place on January 15.

Reacting, someone said:

"I ate last year and I am going this year again."

Source: Legit.ng