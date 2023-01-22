A man was announced as the winner of the car gift courtesy of Tunde Ednut in honour of his birthday

Video clips from the event capture the moment he was announced the winner of the car and how he celebrated

According to the photos and videos shared, the N4.8m Hyundai car was paid for by the entertainment blogger

Thanks to Tunde Ednut, a young man went home as the proud owner of a Hyundai car.

Tunde Ednut who had an elaborate birthday celebration gifted the red car worth N4.8 million naira to a man in what appeared to be a raffle draw.

Photos of the winner of the Tunde Ednut's car gift. Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Videos posted by Ednut captured the moment he was announced as the winner.

The young man is seen bringing out to call his mother almost immediately, perhaps in a bid to share the good news.

Enclosed in the slides is a receipt of the car which shows it was purchased for a whopping N4.8 million by Ednut.

Another video shows the red car gift being driven into the venue.

Check it out below:

Internet users react as man wins Tunde Ednut's car gift

nikkilaoye:

"congratulations to him aww he called his mum first to tell her."

ucheogbodo:

"Awwww God bless u more."

stannze:

"Wow! Pure Joy. To everyone that sees this, may joy never seize in your lives "

naomi_2s

"Was actually praying for guy to win , I don see husband "

domingo_loso:

"I predicted a yellow guy would win, and he did. I predicted a woman will win the one before this, and she did ."

_ola_of_lagos_:

"Congratulations bro it’s plenty…. Well done sir today…Agba talk and do ❤️ respect."

Source: Legit.ng