A recent video of Nigerian actress Regina Daniels spending the night over at her mum's house has caught the attention of many online

In the trending clip, the actress flaunted wads of cash, which she pulled out of a polythene bag and carefully arranged the money in a box

Something else that caught attention from the clip was the actress' unique waist movement as she vibed to Kizz Daniel's song, Twe Twe

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions on social media as a recent clip of her spending the night over at her mother's house emerged online.

In the viral clip, the billionaire's wife flaunted wads of cash while putting on a show.

Regina Daniels' stirs reactions online with her stylish way of waking her sister. Photo credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina revealed in the video how she wakes up her elder sister whenever she goes to her mum's place.

She shared in the video's caption that whenever she goes home, she always puts in extra effort to create special memories with her maiden family.

Regina Daniels whines her waist to Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe

Apart from flaunting so much cash in the viral clip, something else Regina Daniels did in the video stirred the attention of many netizens.

The actress whined her waist with so much sultriness that it got people talking.

This video came days after Regina joined her mum to celebrate her birthday with some widows and orphans in Anioma.

Reactions trail video of Regina Daniels flaunting millions of naira

See how netizens reacted to the clip below:

@prankhottiee_:

"Kanayo way or Regina way? Which one are you choosing this year?"

@teeto__olayeni:

"And my younger brother dey wakeup with up with Seyi vibes/balloranking songs and billing."

@ada_daaeileen:

"Money for road construction in Asaba."

@delilah_xvi:

"Live your best life baby girl! Haters are free to hate."

@official_wemmyy:

"Her yansh go soft ehn."

@preetii_girlrock:

"The life MRS obasi wanted."

@soberdrunk88:

"One out of like 85 females way nor get one single Financial problem in Nigeria...."

@ladydeeajobs:

"May we ask realise that we own nothing and will leave with nothing. Let us always remember those in need and but always flaunt our wealth where we see others in need!"

@chef_payson:

"Kanayo fit get many unknown conditions, Regina way is better."

@six.0oclock:

"She saved her woman hood from being smashed by lover boys,secured her life and changed her family finances, I love her."

Regina Daniels' mum gushes over her as she parties with billionaires

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Regina Daniel's mum, Rita, took to social media to praise her daughter.

Clips of Regina Daniels attending the wedding of the Nigerian billionaire's daughter, Mohammed Indimi, stirred encomium from her Rita.

In the video, the young actress was seen mingling with many high-flying Nigerians and dancing with the bride and her mother.

Source: Legit.ng